What Indy's soccer stadium could look like

If the stars align and Indianapolis gets an MLS team, it's still unclear exactly what the stadium would look like or how much it'd cost.
Yes, but: We can glean some insight into what the MLS wants to see in a new, soccer-specific stadium by looking at some of the league's more recent builds.
City officials said they're looking at Nashville's Geodis Park and Cincinnati's TQL Stadium as examples.
Geodis Park is home to Nashville SC.
Opened: 2022
Seats: 30,000 (largest soccer-specific stadium in the country)
Cost: $335 million
Surface: Grass
The vibe: In the heart of Music City, the stadium was designed for a festival-like feel, with several mini-stages and live music on game day. It doubles as a popular concert venue.
TQL Stadium is home to FC Cincinnati.
Opened: 2021
Seats: 26,000
Cost: $250 million
Surface: Hybrid
The vibe: TQL is already considered one of the best sports venues in the world, with its elite gameday experience, modern design and location in downtown Cincy (not the 'burbs), connecting historic West End and Over-the-Rhine neighborhoods — a vibe Indy is definitely looking to emulate with its commitment to a downtown location.