What Indy's soccer stadium could look like

A soccer stadium

Nashville's Geodis Park is one model Indy will look to for stadium inspiration. Photo: Keith Griner/Getty Images

If the stars align and Indianapolis gets an MLS team, it's still unclear exactly what the stadium would look like or how much it'd cost.

Yes, but: We can glean some insight into what the MLS wants to see in a new, soccer-specific stadium by looking at some of the league's more recent builds.

  • City officials said they're looking at Nashville's Geodis Park and Cincinnati's TQL Stadium as examples.
A soccer stadium
Photo: Omar Vega/Getty Images

Geodis Park is home to Nashville SC.

  • Opened: 2022
  • Seats: 30,000 (largest soccer-specific stadium in the country)
  • Cost: $335 million
  • Surface: Grass
  • The vibe: In the heart of Music City, the stadium was designed for a festival-like feel, with several mini-stages and live music on game day. It doubles as a popular concert venue.
A soccer stadium
Inside TQL stadium. Photo: Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

TQL Stadium is home to FC Cincinnati.

  • Opened: 2021
  • Seats: 26,000
  • Cost: $250 million
  • Surface: Hybrid
  • The vibe: TQL is already considered one of the best sports venues in the world, with its elite gameday experience, modern design and location in downtown Cincy (not the 'burbs), connecting historic West End and Over-the-Rhine neighborhoods — a vibe Indy is definitely looking to emulate with its commitment to a downtown location.
