2 hours ago - Culture

🥛 1 milk spill to go

headshot
Milk statue at the Indianapolis Airport

It's art. We think. Photo: Courtesy of IMS Photo

Don't cry. It's just spilled milk.

What's happening: A new sculpture was erected in the main plaza of the Indianapolis International Airport, welcoming racing fans and capturing the excitement of the Month of May.

  • "The Big Spill" is a larger-than-life milk bottle depicted mid-spill with milk spraying into the air, onto the floor and across the back of an adjoining bench where selfie-goers can insert themselves for a memorable pic.

The bottom line: It's part of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's "This is May" campaign, so you better be quick if you want to catch it.

  • It won't stay up forever.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Indianapolis in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more