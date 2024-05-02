🥛 1 milk spill to go

Don't cry. It's just spilled milk.

What's happening: A new sculpture was erected in the main plaza of the Indianapolis International Airport, welcoming racing fans and capturing the excitement of the Month of May.

"The Big Spill" is a larger-than-life milk bottle depicted mid-spill with milk spraying into the air, onto the floor and across the back of an adjoining bench where selfie-goers can insert themselves for a memorable pic.

The bottom line: It's part of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's "This is May" campaign, so you better be quick if you want to catch it.