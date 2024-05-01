The state of Indiana's bridges

Almost 95% of Indiana's 19,381 bridges are in good or fair condition.
Why it matters: America's bridge infrastructure — long seen as dysfunctional — has been steadily improving for the last 20 years.
The big picture: The U.S. Department of Transportation considers 6.8% of the over 600,000 bridges it tracks and rates to be in "poor" condition.
That doesn't sound too bad on a percentage basis, but it's over 40,000 bridges in total.
The percentage of bridges in poor condition has been halved from 15.2% in 2000.
Breaking it down: West Virginia, Iowa, South Dakota and Rhode Island fare the worst, with 15% to 20% of bridges in each state rated "poor."
Georgia has the highest percentage of bridges in "good" condition (75%), while in Arizona, Nevada and Texas, just 1% of bridges are rated "poor."
State of play: Just 5.3% of Indiana bridges are "poor," per the 2023 ratings. The national average is 6.8%.
That amounts to 1,018 bridges statewide considered to be structurally deficient, most of which are located in rural communities.
Zoom in: Nine of the state's top 10 most traveled poor bridges are in Marion County, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.
All of those bridges are on either I-65 or I-465.
What to watch: The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced that nearly $90.3 million in federal funding will be used to rehab or replace 32 rural bridges currently rated in poor condition.
The city of Indianapolis' 2024 road construction schedule includes 17 bridge projects, including repairing the "poor" 30th Street bridge over White River and a $15.1 million effort to improve the "fair" 16th Street bridge over White River.