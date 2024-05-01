East side Kroger walls off items Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Two health and beauty aisles only have one entrance now. Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Vaughn
East side Kroger customers have a cumbersome new process for buying certain health and beauty products. What's happening: The Kroger at the corner of recently walled off two aisles where items like hair care, makeup, toothpaste and certain medicines are located. 10th Street and North Shortridge Road The area has only one entry, and customers must purchase items housed there before exiting. Between the lines: A Kroger spokesperson told Axios the goal is to improve safety. "Although it is still early, we have seen a decline in theft and an increase in positive feedback from our associates and customers," the spokesperson said. Yes, but: Kroger did not answer questions about crime at this location and whether the concept is already installed at other locations or if it will be in the future. The big picture: Other east side Krogers like the and Linwood Plaza locations continue to have all aisles open and accessible. East Washington Street 💭 Lindsey's thought bubble: Doing two separate transactions seems tedious and time-consuming. I recently needed ibuprofen and had to wait in line twice — once to buy the medicine and once to buy my groceries. 👀 Tell us: Have you seen this setup at your Kroger? What do you think about it? Hit reply.
