East side Kroger walls off items

East side Kroger customers have a cumbersome new process for buying certain health and beauty products.

What's happening: The Kroger at the corner of 10th Street and North Shortridge Road recently walled off two aisles where items like hair care, makeup, toothpaste and certain medicines are located.

The area has only one entry, and customers must purchase items housed there before exiting.

Between the lines: A Kroger spokesperson told Axios the goal is to improve safety.

"Although it is still early, we have seen a decline in theft and an increase in positive feedback from our associates and customers," the spokesperson said.

Yes, but: Kroger did not answer questions about crime at this location and whether the concept is already installed at other locations or if it will be in the future.

The big picture: Other east side Krogers like the Linwood Plaza and East Washington Street locations continue to have all aisles open and accessible.

💭 Lindsey's thought bubble: Doing two separate transactions seems tedious and time-consuming. I recently needed ibuprofen and had to wait in line twice — once to buy the medicine and once to buy my groceries.

