Pacers beat Bucks back to back

The Pacers are one win away from the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

What's happening: The Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks at home Friday and last night to go up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Myles Turner was a difference-maker in both games, leading the way with 29 points and 9 rebounds in both the Pacers' Game 3 overtime win Game 4 blowout

What's next: Game 5 tomorrow in Milwaukee. If the Pacers win, they move to the second round for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.