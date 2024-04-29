Pacers beat Bucks back to back
The Pacers are one win away from the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
What's happening: The Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks at home Friday and last night to go up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.
What's next: Game 5 tomorrow in Milwaukee. If the Pacers win, they move to the second round for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.
