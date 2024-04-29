3 hours ago - Food and Drink

Thai Town Cuisine's Veganity Thai offers vegan takeout

A green bowl with noodles and an egg roll.

Medium spicy was on the hot side. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Tired of my usual takeout spots, I was recently doomscrolling DoorDash and came across a restaurant I'd never heard of: Veganity Thai.

Driving the news: After a quick Google search and phone call, I found out that Veganity is not so much a new restaurant, and it is a vegan menu from west side restaurant Thai Town Cuisine.

  • The restaurant told me that Veganity is delivery-only but you can request the vegan menu in person at Thai Town.

What to order: The daily drunken noodles ($18), available with tofu or just veggies.

  • The extra thick broad noodles are the star of the show. They're stir-fried with a decent amount of tender vegetables, basil and mushrooms.
  • The "pretty in panang" curry ($10) wasn't bad, but it was more ginger-forward than I'm used to in Thai curries.
  • According to DoorDash, the spring rolls ($8) are the most ordered item on the menu, so naturally I had to try them. Crunchy exterior, savory shredded cabbage and carrot interior. Not bad!

Where to go: Nowhere. This is takeout, friends.

  • Find Veganity Thai on DoorDash.
  • Open 11am to 7:40pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 11am to 8:10pm Wednesday and Saturday, and 11am to 8:40pm Friday.
