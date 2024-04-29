Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Medium spicy was on the hot side. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Tired of my usual takeout spots, I was recently doomscrolling DoorDash and came across a restaurant I'd never heard of: Veganity Thai. Driving the news: After a quick Google search and phone call, I found out that Veganity is not so much a new restaurant, and it is a vegan menu from west side restaurant Thai Town Cuisine.

The restaurant told me that Veganity is delivery-only but you can request the vegan menu in person at Thai Town.

What to order: The daily drunken noodles ($18), available with tofu or just veggies.

The extra thick broad noodles are the star of the show. They're stir-fried with a decent amount of tender vegetables, basil and mushrooms.

The "pretty in panang" curry ($10) wasn't bad, but it was more ginger-forward than I'm used to in Thai curries.

According to DoorDash, the spring rolls ($8) are the most ordered item on the menu, so naturally I had to try them. Crunchy exterior, savory shredded cabbage and carrot interior. Not bad!

Where to go: Nowhere. This is takeout, friends.