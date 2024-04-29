Thai Town Cuisine's Veganity Thai offers vegan takeout
Tired of my usual takeout spots, I was recently doomscrolling DoorDash and came across a restaurant I'd never heard of: Veganity Thai.
Driving the news: After a quick Google search and phone call, I found out that Veganity is not so much a new restaurant, and it is a vegan menu from west side restaurant Thai Town Cuisine.
- The restaurant told me that Veganity is delivery-only but you can request the vegan menu in person at Thai Town.
What to order: The daily drunken noodles ($18), available with tofu or just veggies.
- The extra thick broad noodles are the star of the show. They're stir-fried with a decent amount of tender vegetables, basil and mushrooms.
- The "pretty in panang" curry ($10) wasn't bad, but it was more ginger-forward than I'm used to in Thai curries.
- According to DoorDash, the spring rolls ($8) are the most ordered item on the menu, so naturally I had to try them. Crunchy exterior, savory shredded cabbage and carrot interior. Not bad!
Where to go: Nowhere. This is takeout, friends.
- Find Veganity Thai on DoorDash.
- Open 11am to 7:40pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 11am to 8:10pm Wednesday and Saturday, and 11am to 8:40pm Friday.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more