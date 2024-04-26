Share on email (opens in new window)

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will take over Monument Circle Saturday for a day of free live music, food trucks and performances. What's happening: The inaugural Symphony on the Circle starts at 11am. An outdoor stage will feature live dance and music performances throughout the day.

Hilbert Circle Theatre will be open from noon to 3pm for family-friendly activities including an "instrument petting zoo."

The event culminates in a livestream of the ISO performing sea-inspired music from Elgar, Mendelssohn and Debussy, 5:30-7:30pm.

Here are our other picks for the weekend:

🍷 Fill your need for mead at Whitestown's Annual Viking Fest, Friday through Sunday at Anson Acres Park. Food, drinks, strength competitions and more activities start at 4pm Friday and noon Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for each day are $7 online or $10 at the gate.

🌸 Ring in spring at Frühlingsfest in German Park, starting with the blessing of the biergarten, performances and live music Friday night and continuing with spring-themed activities, food and drinks throughout Saturday.

Opens 5pm Friday; noon Saturday. Free admission.

🤘 Swipe on your teen spirit for Smells like Nirvana, a tribute band playing the HI-FI Annex 6:30pm Friday.

Tickets start at $15.

🏎️ Get in the mood for May at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis' SpeedFest. The outdoor sports area will be taken over by racing-themed activities, starting 10am Saturday.

SpeedFest is included with museum admission, $36.50 for adults/$31.50 for children.

📚 Visit your favorite local bookstore Saturday for Independent Bookstore Day.

⚽️ Cheer on the Indy Eleven when they take on North Carolina FC at Carroll Stadium, 7pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $15.

🤣 Laugh off the Sunday scaries at the Middle Ground Comedy Festival. A live podcast recording, comedy showcase and performance from "America's Got Talent" star Lace Larabee start at 3pm Sunday at Half Liter BBQ.

Tickets start at $10.

🌞 Celebrate Beltane, the pagan holiday marking the middle of the spring and summer solstice, with themed crafts at Beech Grove's The Local Radish, 5pm Sunday.