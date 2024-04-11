How to fake it: NBA Play-In Tournament
The end of the NBA's regular season is rapidly approaching as teams are jockeying for final seeding heading into the playoffs.
Yes, but: Before playoffs tip off on April 20, eight teams will have to survive the Play-In tournament for a shot at postseason glory.
State of play: The Indiana Pacers are currently the 6th seed and could avoid the play-in by winning either of their last two games.
How it works: Teams in the Eastern and Western conferences are seeded No. 1-10. The six teams with the best record in each conference are guaranteed a playoff spot.
- Teams seeded No. 7-10 have to play their way in, hence the tournament's name.
Zoom in: The No. 7 and 8 seeds will play each other, with the winner of that matchup getting the seventh spot in their respective conference. The losing team gets one more chance.
- The No. 9 and 10 seeds will play each other. The losing team will see its season come to an end and the winner will face the loser of the No. 7 versus No. 8 game.
- Whichever team wins that final matchup will get the eighth and final spot in their conference playoffs.
How to watch: The play-in games are April 16-19 and the playoffs start April 20.
What's next: The Pacers play the Cavaliers at 7:30pm Friday in Cleveland on Bally Sports.
- Their final regular season home game is 1pm Sunday, against Atlanta.
- They could lose both and hang onto their playoff berth, but it will depend on how other bubble teams perform in the final days of the season.
