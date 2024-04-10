1 map to go: Indy cashes in on eclipse

Cities in the path of totality for Monday's eclipse scored more than just a once-in-a-lifetime experience — they cashed in, too.

State of play: Indianapolis was one of the top destinations in the country for eclipse tourism, becoming the most-booked location on Airbnb.

According to Square, the popular point of sale system for many small businesses, other industries benefited as well.

Restaurants in the path of totality saw a big jump in sales compared to an average Monday in April, according to Square data shared with Axios.

Zoom in: Sales in Marion County were up 130%.