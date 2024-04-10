Apr 10, 2024 - News

1 map to go: Indy cashes in on eclipse

headshot
A map of the US with a darker stripe on a peach background

Screenshot: Courtesy of Square

Cities in the path of totality for Monday's eclipse scored more than just a once-in-a-lifetime experience — they cashed in, too.

State of play: Indianapolis was one of the top destinations in the country for eclipse tourism, becoming the most-booked location on Airbnb.

  • According to Square, the popular point of sale system for many small businesses, other industries benefited as well.
  • Restaurants in the path of totality saw a big jump in sales compared to an average Monday in April, according to Square data shared with Axios.

Zoom in: Sales in Marion County were up 130%.

  • Hancock, Franklin, Morgan, Ripley and Bartholomew counties — all in the path of totality — were other big winners, up between 300% and 950% on a normal day.
