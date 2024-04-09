Purdue falls to UConn in NCAA championship game

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Purdue Boilermakers will not return to West Lafayette as NCAA national champions. Why it matters: The heartbreaking loss to the defending champs extends Purdue's March Madness title drought.

The team's only national title was awarded to them by a panel of experts at the end of the 1932 season, seven years before the first NCAA-sanctioned tournament.

State of play: The Boilermakers lost 75-60 to UConn in a game that cemented the Huskies' 2024 March Madness run as the most dominant since the tournament expanded to include 64 teams in 1985.

Zach Edey led Purdue with 37 points and 10 rebounds.

What we're watching: The focus now turns to what's next for Edey, the first repeat winner of the Naismith College Player of the Year award in more than 40 years.

If he wins the Wooden Award when it's announced Tuesday, Edey will become the first player to sweep all six player of the year honors in consecutive seasons since UCLA's Bill Walton in 1972 and 1973.

Edey also enters June's NBA Draft with most insiders expecting him to be selected in the middle of the first round.

💭 My thought bubble: I'm a Purdue grad and a Cleveland native, so I guess it's time for me to dust off an oft-used classic.