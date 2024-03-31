The Boilermakers celebrate after beating Tennessee in the Elite 8. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Purdue Boilermakers are going to the Final Four for the first time in 44 years. Why it matters: The No. 1 seed Boilers completely exorcised the demons of last year's first-round NCAA Tournament heartbreak by beating No. 2 Tennessee 72-66 Sunday to reach their first Final Four since Jimmy Carter was in the White House.

This is just the third Purdue Final Four appearance in program history. The first came in 1969.

The team's previous Final Four bid in 1980 was also the first NCAA Tournament semifinal round hosted in Indianapolis.

Zoom in: Zach Edey furthered his case to become a two-time National Player of the Year with a monstrous 40-point, 16-rebound performance in Sunday's victory.

No one has won the award in consecutive years since Ralph Sampson did it from 1981-1983, and the only other men's player to do it was Bill Walton from 1972-1974.

Yes, but: In the NCAA women's tournament, both Indiana University and Notre Dame had their seasons ended in the Sweet 16 Friday.

IU dropped a close one to South Carolina, losing 75-79 as Hoosier guard Sydney Parrish turned in a 21-point effort.

Notre Dame lost 65-70 to Oregon State, but not without some nose ring-related controversy in the second half that derailed the momentum of guard Hannah Hidalgo.

What's next: The next time Purdue takes the court, it will be against NC State on Saturday.

If they win, the Boilermakers will go to their first NCAA National Championship game since 1969 and move to within one win of the school's first-ever NCAA Tournament crown.

The other side: Over in the National Invitation Tournament, the No. 1 seed Indiana State Sycamores have a date with destiny Tuesday night in Indianapolis.