Purdue makes the Final Four
The Purdue Boilermakers are going to the Final Four for the first time in 44 years.
Why it matters: The No. 1 seed Boilers completely exorcised the demons of last year's first-round NCAA Tournament heartbreak by beating No. 2 Tennessee 72-66 Sunday to reach their first Final Four since Jimmy Carter was in the White House.
- This is just the third Purdue Final Four appearance in program history. The first came in 1969.
- The team's previous Final Four bid in 1980 was also the first NCAA Tournament semifinal round hosted in Indianapolis.
Zoom in: Zach Edey furthered his case to become a two-time National Player of the Year with a monstrous 40-point, 16-rebound performance in Sunday's victory.
- No one has won the award in consecutive years since Ralph Sampson did it from 1981-1983, and the only other men's player to do it was Bill Walton from 1972-1974.
Yes, but: In the NCAA women's tournament, both Indiana University and Notre Dame had their seasons ended in the Sweet 16 Friday.
- IU dropped a close one to South Carolina, losing 75-79 as Hoosier guard Sydney Parrish turned in a 21-point effort.
- Notre Dame lost 65-70 to Oregon State, but not without some nose ring-related controversy in the second half that derailed the momentum of guard Hannah Hidalgo.
What's next: The next time Purdue takes the court, it will be against NC State on Saturday.
- If they win, the Boilermakers will go to their first NCAA National Championship game since 1969 and move to within one win of the school's first-ever NCAA Tournament crown.
The other side: Over in the National Invitation Tournament, the No. 1 seed Indiana State Sycamores have a date with destiny Tuesday night in Indianapolis.
- Indiana State plays Utah at 7pm at Butler University's Hinkle Fieldhouse in a game to be broadcast on ESPN and fuboTV.
- If the Sycamores win, they will head to the NIT Championship game for the first time in school history to face either No. 4 Georgia or No. 1 Seton Hall on Thursday night at 7pm.
