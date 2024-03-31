Mar 31, 2024 - News

Purdue makes the Final Four

headshot
Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball team.

The Boilermakers celebrate after beating Tennessee in the Elite 8. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Purdue Boilermakers are going to the Final Four for the first time in 44 years.

Why it matters: The No. 1 seed Boilers completely exorcised the demons of last year's first-round NCAA Tournament heartbreak by beating No. 2 Tennessee 72-66 Sunday to reach their first Final Four since Jimmy Carter was in the White House.

  • This is just the third Purdue Final Four appearance in program history. The first came in 1969.
  • The team's previous Final Four bid in 1980 was also the first NCAA Tournament semifinal round hosted in Indianapolis.

Zoom in: Zach Edey furthered his case to become a two-time National Player of the Year with a monstrous 40-point, 16-rebound performance in Sunday's victory.

  • No one has won the award in consecutive years since Ralph Sampson did it from 1981-1983, and the only other men's player to do it was Bill Walton from 1972-1974.

Yes, but: In the NCAA women's tournament, both Indiana University and Notre Dame had their seasons ended in the Sweet 16 Friday.

  • IU dropped a close one to South Carolina, losing 75-79 as Hoosier guard Sydney Parrish turned in a 21-point effort.
  • Notre Dame lost 65-70 to Oregon State, but not without some nose ring-related controversy in the second half that derailed the momentum of guard Hannah Hidalgo.

What's next: The next time Purdue takes the court, it will be against NC State on Saturday.

  • If they win, the Boilermakers will go to their first NCAA National Championship game since 1969 and move to within one win of the school's first-ever NCAA Tournament crown.

The other side: Over in the National Invitation Tournament, the No. 1 seed Indiana State Sycamores have a date with destiny Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

  • Indiana State plays Utah at 7pm at Butler University's Hinkle Fieldhouse in a game to be broadcast on ESPN and fuboTV.
  • If the Sycamores win, they will head to the NIT Championship game for the first time in school history to face either No. 4 Georgia or No. 1 Seton Hall on Thursday night at 7pm.
