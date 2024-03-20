Indiana workers watch the most March Madness

The annual workplace productivity destroyer known as March Madness has returned, and no one is watching more tournament action on the clock than we Hoosiers. Why it matters: The first round of the 2024 NCAA men's tournament starts Thursday at 12:15pm when Mississippi State tips off against Michigan State on CBS.

The first round of the women's tournament begins at 11:30am Friday with a matchup between North Carolina and Michigan State on ESPN2.

Driving the news: According to a recent survey from sports betting site NC Sharp, 51% of fans say they'll watch the tournament at work.

Indiana and North Carolina have the highest percentage of fans tuning in at 64%.

Between the lines: While the dedication is excellent for the tournament, it may not be great for attendance at your next Zoom call.

The survey finds that 1 in 5 fans have called in sick to watch March Madness.

Yes, but: Bosses are just as excited as their employees.