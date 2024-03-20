Mar 20, 2024 - News

Indiana workers watch the most March Madness

headshot
March Madness logo on a TV screen

Photo: Tim Fuller/Getty Images

The annual workplace productivity destroyer known as March Madness has returned, and no one is watching more tournament action on the clock than we Hoosiers.

Why it matters: The first round of the 2024 NCAA men's tournament starts Thursday at 12:15pm when Mississippi State tips off against Michigan State on CBS.

  • The first round of the women's tournament begins at 11:30am Friday with a matchup between North Carolina and Michigan State on ESPN2.

Driving the news: According to a recent survey from sports betting site NC Sharp, 51% of fans say they'll watch the tournament at work.

  • Indiana and North Carolina have the highest percentage of fans tuning in at 64%.

Between the lines: While the dedication is excellent for the tournament, it may not be great for attendance at your next Zoom call.

  • The survey finds that 1 in 5 fans have called in sick to watch March Madness.

Yes, but: Bosses are just as excited as their employees.

  • Just 2% of fans say they have been reprimanded for watching the tournament at work.
