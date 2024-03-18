Council president wants more aggressive development standards
The president of the Indianapolis City-County Council wants to ask more of developers.
Why it matters: Development standards help shape neighborhoods, landscapes and the way that residents experience the city by requiring or incentivizing private developers to include various amenities in their projects.
Driving the news: Council president Vop Osili said during a panel last week that he wants the city to be more aggressive in adopting development standards and rules that contribute to a more intentional, vibrant and liveable place.
What he's saying: "We need to have rules," he said. "If you want to build here, this is what you're going to have to put in. We do it now in smaller ways … but we really do need to increase that."
One example: More green space.
- Osili said the city should require developments to include more greenspace and developers that don't want to do so shouldn't build in Indy.
- Instead, he said, Indy should support developers and projects that align with leaders' vision for the city's future.
State of play: Over the last decade, Marion County has shifted its development philosophy to encourage denser housing, walkability, more tree plantings and greener, low-impact projects.
- It's not enough, Osili said.
- "We've got to move it forward," he said, "if we want to be more than a regional city."
- "It's just not enough to be the best in the region."
What's next: Osili said conversations have started but it's time to turn up the heat.
