The president of the Indianapolis City-County Council wants to ask more of developers. Why it matters: Development standards help shape neighborhoods, landscapes and the way that residents experience the city by requiring or incentivizing private developers to include various amenities in their projects.

Driving the news: Council president Vop Osili said during a panel last week that he wants the city to be more aggressive in adopting development standards and rules that contribute to a more intentional, vibrant and liveable place.

What he's saying: "We need to have rules," he said. "If you want to build here, this is what you're going to have to put in. We do it now in smaller ways … but we really do need to increase that."

One example: More green space.

Osili said the city should require developments to include more greenspace and developers that don't want to do so shouldn't build in Indy.

Instead, he said, Indy should support developers and projects that align with leaders' vision for the city's future.

State of play: Over the last decade, Marion County has shifted its development philosophy to encourage denser housing, walkability, more tree plantings and greener, low-impact projects.

It's not enough, Osili said.

"We've got to move it forward," he said, "if we want to be more than a regional city."

"It's just not enough to be the best in the region."

What's next: Osili said conversations have started but it's time to turn up the heat.