March Madness: Get meatless "chicken" wings at Yard House
March Madness is here! Time to make your game (watch) plan.
- Sports bars are great for the communal experience of joy and heartbreak during big games.
Yes, but: Many are still behind the times on menu options for non-meat eaters.
- Vegetarians can't live on beer and fries. OK, we can. But we want options!
- For the last month, I've been scoping out all your best bets.
The latest: Finally, meatless chicken wings. Thank you, Yard House.
What to order: The Gardein Wings, a meat-free version of boneless wings from a well-established maker of plant-based proteins.
- Choose from buffalo, BBQ, lemon pepper, Korean chili garlic and whiskey black pepper sauces.
- I went with classic buffalo for the tried-and-true beer and wings experience because we all need something we can count on, even when our team lets us down.
Cost: $14.
Pro tip: This is a big spot, but it also gets absolutely packed and downtown is sure to be busy with first- and second-round games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
- Get there early to snag a good spot.
If you go: 15 W. Maryland St.
- Open 11am to 10:30pm Sunday-Thursday and 11am to 11:30pm Friday and Saturday.
