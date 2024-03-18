Share on email (opens in new window)

The buffalo sauce had a decent kick — not for the spice-averse. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

March Madness is here! Time to make your game (watch) plan. Sports bars are great for the communal experience of joy and heartbreak during big games.

Yes, but: Many are still behind the times on menu options for non-meat eaters.

Vegetarians can't live on beer and fries. OK, we can. But we want options!

For the last month, I've been scoping out all your best bets.

The latest: Finally, meatless chicken wings. Thank you, Yard House.

What to order: The Gardein Wings, a meat-free version of boneless wings from a well-established maker of plant-based proteins.

Choose from buffalo, BBQ, lemon pepper, Korean chili garlic and whiskey black pepper sauces.

I went with classic buffalo for the tried-and-true beer and wings experience because we all need something we can count on, even when our team lets us down.

Cost: $14.

Pro tip: This is a big spot, but it also gets absolutely packed and downtown is sure to be busy with first- and second-round games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Get there early to snag a good spot.

If you go: 15 W. Maryland St.