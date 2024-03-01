Share on email (opens in new window)

Beloved ABBA-powered musical "Mamma Mia!" is at Butler University all weekend long. Zoom in: The story of a mother, daughter and three possible dads takes over Clowes Memorial Hall Friday through Sunday.

Shows are at 8pm Friday; 2pm and 8pm Saturday; and 1pm and 6:30pm Sunday.

Tickets start at $71.

Here are the rest of our picks for the weekend:

🎻 Keep it classy as the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's classic series presents "Music for the People: Copland and Prokofiev" at 8pm Friday and 5:30pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $10.

🏒 Smash your opponent into the boards as the Indy Fuel take on the Iowa Heartlanders at 7pm Friday in a special Women's History Month celebration game.

Tickets start at $20.

🎤 Kick it with country singer Bailey Zimmerman at 7:30pm Friday and Saturday at Old National Centre's Egyptian Room.

Tickets start at $101.

🎧 Vibe out with R&B singer Sy Smith at 7pm and 9:30pm Friday and Saturday at The Jazz Kitchen.

Tickets start at $15.

🎵 Take part in a pop music showdown at Howl at the Moon's "Boy Bands vs. Girl Groups" event at 7pm Friday.

🐂 Take the bull by the horns at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash the Beast tour at 6:45pm Saturday and 1:45pm Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tickets start at $15.

🍺 Drink beer in an igloo at 2Toms Brewing Company's 4th annual Frozen Firkin Festival at 2pm Saturday in Fishers.