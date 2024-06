The Colts rank 22 out of 34 teams in the NFL in workplace conditions, according to a report compiled by the National Football League Players Association. Why it matters: This year's ranking saw the Colts slip six spots when compared to last year with players expressing a need for the team to invest in facilities, weight room equipment and staff.

How it works: The ranking was determined as part of the NFLPA's annual league survey that polls more than 1,700 players.

What they found: The lowest grades the Colts received were Ds for treatment of families and team travel.

Colts players suggested increasing the number of trainers/physical therapists, adding a sauna and providing day care for the players' families on game day as the team is one of seven that doesn't already offer this.

Players also complained of a cramped plane where staff gets priority to sit in the larger seats while players squeeze into the smaller seats.

Yes, but: Players like coach Shane Steichen, who received the highest grade of any category, an A- for head coach.

"The players rate their head coach strongly. The next highest category was the locker room, which the players believe has plenty of space," NFLPA officials write.

What they're saying: Colts general manager Chris Ballard responded to the report Wednesday at the NFL Combine, saying team leaders regularly ask players for feedback internally and there are "always things you can get better at."