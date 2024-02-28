Indiana sees post-pandemic rise in prison population

Data: Bureau of Justice Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals Indiana's prison population grew by nearly 1.5% between 2021 and 2022, according to a report from the latest Justice Department data. The big picture: The U.S. prison population rose 2.1% between 2021 and 2022, marking "the first increase in the combined state and federal prison population in almost a decade," per the DOJ.

It's especially notable that the nationwide prison population increased in the late pandemic era, given that many prisons suffered significant and often deadly COVID-19 outbreaks.

By the numbers: Despite the recent rise, Indiana's prison population shrank by 12.3% between 2012 and 2022.

About 25,000 people were in state prison in Indiana in 2022, compared to more than 28,000 in 2012.

Indiana is home to federal correctional facilities in Terre Haute.

Zoom in: Black, Latino and Indigenous Hoosiers are disproportionately represented in the state's prisons and jails compared to their share of the population, according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative.

In 2021, Black Hoosiers accounted for about 9% of the state population but made up 31% of the state's prison population.

Zoom out: As of Dec. 31, 2022, about 32% of the nationwide prison population was Black — more than double Black Americans' 13.6% share of the overall U.S. population.

Reality check: The U.S. prison population remains extremely high compared to the years before the Nixon-era "war on drugs" and "tough on crime" politics.

How it works: The data is based on the National Prisoner Statistics program, an annual DOJ census of nationwide prison populations, capacity and more.