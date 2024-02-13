Feb 13, 2024 - Food and Drink
MOTW Coffee grows beyond Indy roots
Beloved local chain MOTW Coffee is expanding, opening its first two shops outside of Indianapolis and announcing plans for dozens more.
The latest: MOTW opened its newest location in a Chicago suburb last weekend.
- Its first store outside of Indiana opened on Yale's campus last month.
What's next: The Indy-based company told WTHR it's looking to open 30-40 more franchise locations over the next five years.
Flashback: MOTW grew out of a popular Instagram account @muslimsoftheworld, which was founded by Sajjad Shah to counter anti-Muslim sentiment.
- Shah and his wife opened the first MOTW coffee shop on 38th Street in the Lafayette Square area in 2021.
- Locations in Castleton, Fishers and Carmel followed.
Brew of the week: Date cardamom latte
- One of MOTW's signature flavors, it's slightly sweet and lightly spiced — a delicious departure from your everyday vanilla.
- Cost: $6
