Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Beloved local chain MOTW Coffee is expanding, opening its first two shops outside of Indianapolis and announcing plans for dozens more.

The latest: MOTW opened its newest location in a Chicago suburb last weekend.

Its first store outside of Indiana opened on Yale's campus last month.

What's next: The Indy-based company told WTHR it's looking to open 30-40 more franchise locations over the next five years.

Flashback: MOTW grew out of a popular Instagram account @muslimsoftheworld, which was founded by Sajjad Shah to counter anti-Muslim sentiment.

Shah and his wife opened the first MOTW coffee shop on 38th Street in the Lafayette Square area in 2021.

Locations in Castleton, Fishers and Carmel followed.

Brew of the week: Date cardamom latte