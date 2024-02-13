Feb 13, 2024 - Food and Drink

MOTW Coffee grows beyond Indy roots

headshot
A coffee on a table in a shop

Light, bright and Instagram-friendly interiors are MOTW hallmarks. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Beloved local chain MOTW Coffee is expanding, opening its first two shops outside of Indianapolis and announcing plans for dozens more.

The latest: MOTW opened its newest location in a Chicago suburb last weekend.

  • Its first store outside of Indiana opened on Yale's campus last month.

What's next: The Indy-based company told WTHR it's looking to open 30-40 more franchise locations over the next five years.

Flashback: MOTW grew out of a popular Instagram account @muslimsoftheworld, which was founded by Sajjad Shah to counter anti-Muslim sentiment.

  • Shah and his wife opened the first MOTW coffee shop on 38th Street in the Lafayette Square area in 2021.
  • Locations in Castleton, Fishers and Carmel followed.

Brew of the week: Date cardamom latte

  • One of MOTW's signature flavors, it's slightly sweet and lightly spiced — a delicious departure from your everyday vanilla.
  • Cost: $6
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more