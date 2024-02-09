Share on email (opens in new window)

If you're not a college hoops fan and the glitz and glam of the Super Bowl isn't your jam, the Indy Fuel has got you covered with some local hockey action.

What's happening: The Fuel take on the Atlanta Gladiators Friday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 1202 E. 38th Street.

It's also a special "DC & Hockey Fights Cancer Night" to honor those who have battled and are currently battling cancer.

One dollar from every ticket sold and proceeds from a post-game jersey auction will go to the Community Health Network Foundation.

The game starts at 7pm, and tickets start at $20.

Here are the rest of our picks for the weekend:

🏢 Build the Lego tower of your dreams at the Indiana State Museum's interactive "Towers of Tomorrow" exhibit.

Tickets are $13-19.

🎷 Groove out to The Bad Plus Friday night at the Jazz Kitchen as the veteran jazz trio turned quartet prepares to release their 15th studio album and debut a new sound.

Tickets start at $20.

🐉 Celebrate the Lunar New Year from 6-10pm Saturday at the Tube Factory artspace. The event will feature traditional dance performances, fireworks and art activities.

Tickets start at $12.

😂 Laugh the work week away when stand-up comedian Dov Davidoff takes over Helium Comedy Club on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets start at $20.

🎵 Enjoy some R&B vibes when Jeffrey Osborne, Phil Perry and Patrice Rushen take the stage at Clowes Memorial Hall at 7:30pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $69.

💕 Dine and dance the night away during the Valentine's Dinner Dance at the Rathskeller. The event features live music and a three-course dinner from 7-10pm Saturday.

Tickets are $195 per couple.

🌹 Celebrate Valentine's Day and Black History Month with poetry and art during the Hoosier (H)Arts event at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site at 7pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $26.95.

🎤 See "America's Got Talent" star Callie Day sing her heart out as the special musical guest Sunday morning at North United Methodist Church, 3808 N. Meridian St.