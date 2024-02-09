Weekender: Time to fuel up!
If you're not a college hoops fan and the glitz and glam of the Super Bowl isn't your jam, the Indy Fuel has got you covered with some local hockey action.
What's happening: The Fuel take on the Atlanta Gladiators Friday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 1202 E. 38th Street.
- It's also a special "DC & Hockey Fights Cancer Night" to honor those who have battled and are currently battling cancer.
- One dollar from every ticket sold and proceeds from a post-game jersey auction will go to the Community Health Network Foundation.
- The game starts at 7pm, and tickets start at $20.
Here are the rest of our picks for the weekend:
🏢 Build the Lego tower of your dreams at the Indiana State Museum's interactive "Towers of Tomorrow" exhibit.
- Tickets are $13-19.
🎷 Groove out to The Bad Plus Friday night at the Jazz Kitchen as the veteran jazz trio turned quartet prepares to release their 15th studio album and debut a new sound.
- Tickets start at $20.
🐉 Celebrate the Lunar New Year from 6-10pm Saturday at the Tube Factory artspace. The event will feature traditional dance performances, fireworks and art activities.
- Tickets start at $12.
😂 Laugh the work week away when stand-up comedian Dov Davidoff takes over Helium Comedy Club on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Tickets start at $20.
🎵 Enjoy some R&B vibes when Jeffrey Osborne, Phil Perry and Patrice Rushen take the stage at Clowes Memorial Hall at 7:30pm Saturday.
- Tickets start at $69.
💕 Dine and dance the night away during the Valentine's Dinner Dance at the Rathskeller. The event features live music and a three-course dinner from 7-10pm Saturday.
- Tickets are $195 per couple.
🌹 Celebrate Valentine's Day and Black History Month with poetry and art during the Hoosier (H)Arts event at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site at 7pm Saturday.
- Tickets start at $26.95.
🎤 See "America's Got Talent" star Callie Day sing her heart out as the special musical guest Sunday morning at North United Methodist Church, 3808 N. Meridian St.
- The event is free and open to the public.
