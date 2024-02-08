Parents presented a petition with more than 1,000 signatures to IPS board members (right). Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

A group of parents has collected more than 1,000 signatures on a petition calling for Indianapolis Public Schools to move more aggressively in partnering with high-performing charter schools.

State of play: The group delivered the petition, which asks the district to expand access to school models where Black and Latino students are performing well — in part by partnering with successful charter schools — to school board members yesterday.

By the numbers: Only 5.4% of Black students and 8.3% of Latino students in IPS passed both the English and math portions of the ILEARN exam in 2023.

Yes, but: Pass rates were 5-10 times higher at Indianapolis schools where Black students performed best.

In each case, four out of five of those schools were charter schools unaffiliated with IPS.

Between the lines: IPS has historically cooperated with charter schools — typically seen as competitors to traditional public schools — but tension that has grown over the last year doesn't seem to be easing.

The petition comes after months of public demonstration at school board meetings, and a statement from the district called the parent group "local representatives of a national advocacy group."

The parents were organized by nonprofits Stand for Children Indiana and EmpowerED Families with support from The Mind Trust – groups that work to teach parents from underrepresented communities how to advocate for their children.

What they're saying: "This is a petition rooted in hope, and a belief that we can and will do better to educate our most underserved and under-resourced students," said Ashley Thomas, a parent who moved her children from IPS to area charter schools.

Those who signed the petition are calling on the district to prioritize children's education, rather than school type, she said.

The other side: Board members who accepted the petition said it was too soon to say how, if at all, the requests would change the district's plans.

"Every family in Indianapolis wants great choices at great schools, and that is what our district has been wholly focused on since 2015," superintendent Aleesia Johnson said in a statement. "Our North Star will continue to be keeping our commitment to great schools, in every neighborhood, for every student."

Context: Johnson joined IPS to lead its partnership with charter schools, but the district has slowed the pace of adding new schools and partnerships to its innovation network.

The Rebuilding Stronger plan IPS began implementing last year was launched in response to the educational damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to better serve the minority students that IPS primarily serves.

Threat level: The parent group said it wants to see a plan by June and would not support any future property tax hikes without it.