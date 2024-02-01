Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

IU Indianapolis students will soon have a pipeline to Lilly's downtown headquarters. Photo: AJ Mast/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Indiana University Indianapolis is launching a new paid internship program with Eli Lilly and Company.

Why it matters: IU is looking to foster new opportunities for students at its downtown Indianapolis campus as it prepares to separate from Purdue University.

How it works: The co-op will place students in full-time (or close to it) paid internships at Lilly for credit as part of their undergraduate coursework.

It will connect students from several schools and degree programs to multiple departments including finance, human resources and information technology.

Plus: Participants will have access to additional networking opportunities and support through an arrangement with the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership and 16 Tech Innovation District.

The big picture: Employers, educators and state leaders have been looking for ways to increase the state's skilled workforce and keep more college graduates in the state after school.

Connecting students to a company like Lilly before they graduate could be a win-win, providing Lilly a pipeline of educated workers and making Indiana a more attractive place for students to stay and start their careers.

What's next: Enrollment for applicants will begin later this year.