IU Indianapolis launches new partnership with Eli Lilly and Company
Indiana University Indianapolis is launching a new paid internship program with Eli Lilly and Company.
Why it matters: IU is looking to foster new opportunities for students at its downtown Indianapolis campus as it prepares to separate from Purdue University.
How it works: The co-op will place students in full-time (or close to it) paid internships at Lilly for credit as part of their undergraduate coursework.
- It will connect students from several schools and degree programs to multiple departments including finance, human resources and information technology.
Plus: Participants will have access to additional networking opportunities and support through an arrangement with the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership and 16 Tech Innovation District.
The big picture: Employers, educators and state leaders have been looking for ways to increase the state's skilled workforce and keep more college graduates in the state after school.
- Connecting students to a company like Lilly before they graduate could be a win-win, providing Lilly a pipeline of educated workers and making Indiana a more attractive place for students to stay and start their careers.
What's next: Enrollment for applicants will begin later this year.
