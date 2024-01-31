Share on email (opens in new window)

I sit and smile. Photo: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

🐾 Nutmeg here!

Are you looking for a little spice in your life? I'm your gal!

De-tails: I'm 2 years old and weigh around 51 lbs.

I know "sit" and will always take treats nicely from you.

I'd love to show you all the wags I've got in this happy tail!

What they're barking: Folks at Indianapolis Animal Care Services say I'm a sweet and friendly girl.

Of note: All adoptions at IACS are free.

Dig deeper: Fill out an application for Nutmeg and other pets available online.