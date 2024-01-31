1 hour ago - Things to Do
Creature feature: Meet Nutmeg!
🐾 Nutmeg here!
Are you looking for a little spice in your life? I'm your gal!
De-tails: I'm 2 years old and weigh around 51 lbs.
- I know "sit" and will always take treats nicely from you.
- I'd love to show you all the wags I've got in this happy tail!
What they're barking: Folks at Indianapolis Animal Care Services say I'm a sweet and friendly girl.
Of note: All adoptions at IACS are free.
Dig deeper: Fill out an application for Nutmeg and other pets available online.
