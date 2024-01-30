Once in a lifetime cicada co-emergence coming to Indiana

This spring, the Hoosier state will play host to a historic cicada celebration two centuries in the making.

Driving the news: Two separate cicada broods — Broods XIX and XIII — will emerge during the same year for the first time in 221 years and bring their signature singing to 16 states.

The phenomenon playfully referred to as "cicadapocalypse" will see trillions of the big bugs with the blood-red eyes burrow from the Earth starting in May.

Experts say this won't happen again until 2245.

Why it matters: Indiana is one of just two states that will see the broods overlap geographically.

Illinois is also expected to get in on the double brood action with scientists predicting that Chicago will be near the epicenter of this year's dual emergence.

Zoom in: According to Purdue Extension entomologist Cliff Sadof, the Indiana broods will skip the hustle and bustle of the Circle City and hang out in more rural areas.

Brood XIII will be in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties. Meanwhile, Brood XIX will emerge in eight western counties from Posey to Warrick in the south, and from Newton to Jasper up north.

The next brood specifically targeting Marion County is Brood XIV. Expect to see and hear them next spring.

Flashback: The last time a 13-year brood and a 17-year brood emerged in the same year was in 2015.

Broods XIX and XIII in particular haven't shared turf since 1803.

Be smart: While cicadas aren't a risk to you or your pets, they can be a nuisance for newly planted trees.