Once in a lifetime cicada co-emergence coming to Indiana

Cicadas on leaves

They're coming for ya. Photo: Chen Mengtong/China News Service via Getty Images

This spring, the Hoosier state will play host to a historic cicada celebration two centuries in the making.

Driving the news: Two separate cicada broods — Broods XIX and XIII — will emerge during the same year for the first time in 221 years and bring their signature singing to 16 states.

Why it matters: Indiana is one of just two states that will see the broods overlap geographically.

Zoom in: According to Purdue Extension entomologist Cliff Sadof, the Indiana broods will skip the hustle and bustle of the Circle City and hang out in more rural areas.

  • Brood XIII will be in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties. Meanwhile, Brood XIX will emerge in eight western counties from Posey to Warrick in the south, and from Newton to Jasper up north.
  • The next brood specifically targeting Marion County is Brood XIV. Expect to see and hear them next spring.

Flashback: The last time a 13-year brood and a 17-year brood emerged in the same year was in 2015.

Be smart: While cicadas aren't a risk to you or your pets, they can be a nuisance for newly planted trees.

  • Purdue Extension recommends covering young trees in a mesh fabric during the month or so when cicadas are out mating and making a lot of racket.
