Festiva's three course Devour Indy meal is a perfect date night
I've got your next date night plans.
The catch: You've got to go this week.
Driving the news: This is the last week of Devour Indy's Winterfest, which means it's the last week to get Festiva's perfect-from-start-to-finish dinner for two.
What to order: The enchiladas vegetariano, stuffed with tender (but not squishy!) butternut squash, corn, cauliflower and cheese. They're topped with a green mole sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. Black beans and a saucy, zippy zucchini situation are served on the side.
- As for the other Devour entrées, none are meatless but it's hard to go wrong at Festiva. My husband loved the chicken option and I've had the shrimp tacos before. 10/10.
Plus: The meal for two comes with a margarita for each of you, a choice between guacamole or salsa and queso to start and two dessert options.
- Obviously, we got one of each dessert. The flan was good, but the churros were exceptional.
Cost: $60 dinner for two.
If you go: 1217 E. 16th St.
- Open for dinner 4:30-9pm Tuesday through Thursday and until 10pm Friday and Saturday.
- Separate brunch menu 10am to 2:30pm Sunday.
