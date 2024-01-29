1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Festiva's three course Devour Indy meal is a perfect date night

From food to vibes, Festiva never misses. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

I've got your next date night plans.

The catch: You've got to go this week.

Driving the news: This is the last week of Devour Indy's Winterfest, which means it's the last week to get Festiva's perfect-from-start-to-finish dinner for two.

What to order: The enchiladas vegetariano, stuffed with tender (but not squishy!) butternut squash, corn, cauliflower and cheese. They're topped with a green mole sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. Black beans and a saucy, zippy zucchini situation are served on the side.

  • As for the other Devour entrées, none are meatless but it's hard to go wrong at Festiva. My husband loved the chicken option and I've had the shrimp tacos before. 10/10.

Plus: The meal for two comes with a margarita for each of you, a choice between guacamole or salsa and queso to start and two dessert options.

  • Obviously, we got one of each dessert. The flan was good, but the churros were exceptional.

Cost: $60 dinner for two.

If you go: 1217 E. 16th St.

  • Open for dinner 4:30-9pm Tuesday through Thursday and until 10pm Friday and Saturday.
  • Separate brunch menu 10am to 2:30pm Sunday.
