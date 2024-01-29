Festiva's three course Devour Indy meal is a perfect date night

Share on email (opens in new window)

From food to vibes, Festiva never misses. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

I've got your next date night plans.

The catch: You've got to go this week.

Driving the news: This is the last week of Devour Indy's Winterfest, which means it's the last week to get Festiva's perfect-from-start-to-finish dinner for two.

What to order: The enchiladas vegetariano, stuffed with tender (but not squishy!) butternut squash, corn, cauliflower and cheese. They're topped with a green mole sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. Black beans and a saucy, zippy zucchini situation are served on the side.

As for the other Devour entrées, none are meatless but it's hard to go wrong at Festiva. My husband loved the chicken option and I've had the shrimp tacos before. 10/10.

Plus: The meal for two comes with a margarita for each of you, a choice between guacamole or salsa and queso to start and two dessert options.

Obviously, we got one of each dessert. The flan was good, but the churros were exceptional.

Cost: $60 dinner for two.

If you go: 1217 E. 16th St.