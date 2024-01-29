A unique partnership that lets you scan your favorite Indiana Pacer like a pandemic-era restaurant menu is proving to be a slam dunk for a local tech startup.

Driving the news: The Pacers recently debuted new jerseys with QR code patches on the front left shoulder created by Fisher-based startup Spokenote, which is now the team's official jersey patch partner.

By scanning the codes, fans gain access to exclusive, behind-the-scenes video content created by the team.

Why it matters: The deal, which also includes baseline decals on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse hardwood, turned the Pacers and Spokenote into branding pioneers and is expected to propel the tech company into more deals with other sports teams and retailers.

The Pacers are the first pro sports franchise in the U.S. to feature a QR code jersey patch, making Spokenote the only company of its kind to land such a sponsorship.

"It's really kind of amazing to think that our little startup right here in Indiana was able to beat the industry to the punch and deliver an industry first," Spokenote CEO and founder John Wechsler said.

The intrigue: Wechsler said once the codes went live, the phones at Spokenote HQ started blowing up with calls from other sports teams and sanctioning organizations for codes of their own, including "several European soccer teams."

"One of the most curious calls we've received was from a television show. It's one of the longest-running television shows … a game show, and they asked about how they could integrate Spokenote into the game show experience," Wechsler said. "That isn't something we had thought about. But we're certainly willing to explore that."

The big picture: Wechsler said the core function of Spokenote's codes is giving people who purchase them the power to create and share their own content more easily.

The latest: Fans can get in on the action, too.

Official jerseys being sold on the Pacers Team Store now feature the Spokenote patches, meaning you can scan your buddy while hanging out on the couch to access the most recent content being created for the partnership.

Pacers fans can also have QR code patches added to their existing jerseys for $10.

Between the lines: Tyrese Haliburton being named a starter for the 2024 All-Star Game this week will likely make his QR code-bearing jersey a top seller and bring even more eyes to the local tech company's creation.

What's next: Wechsler says 2024 is about making a big push into retail spaces while also fielding potential partnerships. He wants to see his company's QR codes in major stores next to the sticky notes and stationery.