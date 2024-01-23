Prufrock Coffee Co. returns under new ownership

Share on email (opens in new window)

Prufrock Coffee Co. is back.

Brewing the news: The cozy SoBro coffee shop that first opened in 2019 closed last fall and reopened last month under new ownership.

Yes, and: It's still perfectly eclectic.

💭 Our thought bubble: Their seasonal menu is perfect for those still looking for a peppermint fix — and those who want a winter drink that goes beyond it.

Brew of the week: The spice bomb, a latte made with cinnamon, brown sugar and nutmeg.

Perfect for these cold winter days, warming you from the inside out.

With brown sugar, it would be easy to tip too sweet — but it's balanced by fruity espresso.

If you go: 5168 N. College Ave.