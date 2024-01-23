50 mins ago - Food and Drink
Prufrock Coffee Co. returns under new ownership
Prufrock Coffee Co. is back.
Brewing the news: The cozy SoBro coffee shop that first opened in 2019 closed last fall and reopened last month under new ownership.
- Yes, and: It's still perfectly eclectic.
💭 Our thought bubble: Their seasonal menu is perfect for those still looking for a peppermint fix — and those who want a winter drink that goes beyond it.
Brew of the week: The spice bomb, a latte made with cinnamon, brown sugar and nutmeg.
- Perfect for these cold winter days, warming you from the inside out.
- With brown sugar, it would be easy to tip too sweet — but it's balanced by fruity espresso.
If you go: 5168 N. College Ave.
- Open 6:30am to 6pm Monday through Friday, 8am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.
