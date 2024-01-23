Livery makes Yelp's best restaurants list
An Indianapolis eatery known for its Latin American-inspired small plates has once again cracked Yelp's list of the best 100 places to eat in the U.S.
Driving the news: Livery, located at 720 N. College Ave, came in at No. 66 on Yelp's annual collection of the nation's top restaurants.
- It's the only Indiana restaurant included in the 2024 list, climbing 25 spots from No. 91 in 2023.
- The restaurant also ranked No. 4 on Yelp's most recent ranking of the best Midwest restaurants.
What they're saying: Yelp praised Livery for its use of locally sourced ingredients and the unique spin it puts on traditional dishes from Spain, South America and Mexico.
- Empanadas, green chile lamb and ceviche were listed among the restaurant's most popular and most photographed dishes.
Zoom out: The Yelp team expects Latin food to have a big 2024, noting that "Yelpers have always loved the bold flavors of Latin food, but now, they're beating a path to places serving plant-based versions of Mexican classics."
