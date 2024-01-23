Livery makes Yelp's best restaurants list

Livery is once again one of Yelp's best 100 restaurants. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

An Indianapolis eatery known for its Latin American-inspired small plates has once again cracked Yelp's list of the best 100 places to eat in the U.S.

Driving the news: Livery, located at 720 N. College Ave, came in at No. 66 on Yelp's annual collection of the nation's top restaurants.

It's the only Indiana restaurant included in the 2024 list, climbing 25 spots from No. 91 in 2023.

The restaurant also ranked No. 4 on Yelp's most recent ranking of the best Midwest restaurants.

What they're saying: Yelp praised Livery for its use of locally sourced ingredients and the unique spin it puts on traditional dishes from Spain, South America and Mexico.

Empanadas, green chile lamb and ceviche were listed among the restaurant's most popular and most photographed dishes.

Zoom out: The Yelp team expects Latin food to have a big 2024, noting that "Yelpers have always loved the bold flavors of Latin food, but now, they're beating a path to places serving plant-based versions of Mexican classics."