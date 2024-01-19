From left to right, Kandice Smith, Kathie Rottler and Sheri Rottler Trick speak as IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams looks on. Photo: Justin L. Mack/Axios

A combination of survivor resilience, dogged police work and DNA technology came together to close an Indianapolis sexual assault case gone cold for nearly five decades.

Driving the news: IMPD's unsolved homicide unit has identified Thomas Edward Williams as the man behind a 1975 abduction and assault of three young girls as they left a gas station on Washington Street — known as the "Slasher" case.

IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said the break in the case was made possible through genetic genealogy testing conducted by DNA Labs International.

Williams died in a Galveston, Texas, prison in November 1983 while serving time for an unrelated crime.

Flashback: The investigation began after 13-year-old Kandice Smith, 11-year-old Sheri Rottler (now Sheri Rottler Trick) and 14-year-old Kathie Rottler were found with multiple stab wounds in a Greenwood cornfield.

The victims told police that their attacker picked them up in his station wagon as they hitchhiked home from the store on the night of Aug. 19, 1975.

Between the lines: Police produced a composite sketch and followed several leads over the years, but the case went cold after two initial suspects were ruled out by prior testing.

In 2018, the survivors contacted retired IMPD Sgt. David Ellison and he agreed to pick up the trail. That led to the creation of a full DNA profile of a male suspect in 2021.

In August 2023, DNA Labs International was able to use FamilyTree.com, GEDmatch.com and DNA from the suspect to find Williams' family to confirm the match a few months later.

What they're saying: All three survivors attended a press conference Thursday to thank the investigators who never gave up on their case. Rottler Trick ended her remarks with a message of forgiveness.

"I do forgive this man. I had to in order to continue to live my life," she said. "Thomas Edward Williams, you are forgiven. I'm sorry if that makes anybody mad, but that's in my heart."

Of note: The testing was funded by local crime podcasting production company Audiochuck. Its founder Ashley Flowers said when her team was made aware of the need, stepping in to help was a "no-brainer."