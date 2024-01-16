An Indianapolis lawmaker wants to increase penalties for drivers who seriously injure or kill pedestrians, cyclists or other "vulnerable road users."

Why it matters: Rep. Blake Johnson's (D-Indianapolis) bill takes aim at the city's pedestrian safety crisis, which saw 47 pedestrians and cyclists killed in traffic crashes last year, according to data from advocacy group Indianapolis Pedestrian and Bicyclist Safety Crisis.

Driving the news: The proposal, which has bipartisan support, would suspend the driver's license of a motorist who commits a moving traffic offense that causes the serious injury or death of someone walking, biking or working on a road.

It passed unanimously out of a legislative committee Tuesday morning.

State of play: The city has adopted several pedestrian safety measures over the last year, but advocates have called for more and swifter action.

Johnson's bill would raise the stakes for drivers who cause a crash by speeding, running a red light or other moving violations.

Zoom out: 12 other states already have similar laws in place, said Kip Tew with Bicycle Indiana, a group that advocates for bicycle safety.

Details: The bill would protect "vulnerable road users," defined as:

Pedestrians

Road workers

Cyclists

First responders

Tow truck drivers

People operating farm equipment on the road

What's next: House Bill 1281 overcame a big hurdle when it passed out of committee, but it still has a long way to go.