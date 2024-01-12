40 mins ago - Sports

Here's a map of every NBA team street sign for All-Star weekend

headshot
A man holding a street sign for NBA all star weekend

Norman Davis, with DPW, installed this sign at Capitol Ave. and Georgia St. yesterday. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

We're T minus five weeks to NBA All-Star weekend, and the city is getting ready.

Driving the news: The Department of Public Works installed signage around downtown, including street signs named for all 30 NBA teams.

  • DPW released a map of the signs, so fans can find their team.
A map of downtown Indianapolis with numbers for NBA team name signs
Find your team's sign before the crowds arrive. Map: Courtesy of the Indianapolis Department of Public Works

Be smart: Pacers Court is located at the intersection of Maryland and Pennsylvania streets, the northwest corner of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more