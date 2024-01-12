Here's a map of every NBA team street sign for All-Star weekend
We're T minus five weeks to NBA All-Star weekend, and the city is getting ready.
Driving the news: The Department of Public Works installed signage around downtown, including street signs named for all 30 NBA teams.
- DPW released a map of the signs, so fans can find their team.
Be smart: Pacers Court is located at the intersection of Maryland and Pennsylvania streets, the northwest corner of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
