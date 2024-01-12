Share on email (opens in new window)

Norman Davis, with DPW, installed this sign at Capitol Ave. and Georgia St. yesterday. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

We're T minus five weeks to NBA All-Star weekend, and the city is getting ready.

Driving the news: The Department of Public Works installed signage around downtown, including street signs named for all 30 NBA teams.

DPW released a map of the signs, so fans can find their team.

Find your team's sign before the crowds arrive. Map: Courtesy of the Indianapolis Department of Public Works

Be smart: Pacers Court is located at the intersection of Maryland and Pennsylvania streets, the northwest corner of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.