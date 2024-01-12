IndyGo's initiative to give free Election Day rides is under threat at the Statehouse.

Driving the news: Sen. Gary Byrne (R-Byrneville) has filed a bill to prohibit public transportation agencies from offering free or reduced-fare rides on election days.

Why it matters: Free fares remove one barrier to voting access for residents, especially low-income Hoosiers who may not have a car or be able to afford the trip.

State of play: For the past two years, the AARP of Indiana has sponsored free Election Day rides on public transit in Indianapolis, Gary, Fort Wayne and Evansville.

The big picture: Byrne told Axios the bill is about fairness for Hoosiers, like those who live in rural areas, who don't have access to public transportation.

"The rural parts of those counties can't get a free ride," he said.

Byrne said early voting and vote by mail give people who may struggle to reach the polls on Election Day other opportunities to vote.

Reality check: Not everyone can vote by mail in Indiana.

Indiana is one of 14 states that require an excuse to vote by mail.

The elderly, military and public safety officers and people with a disability are among those who qualify.

Threat level: Some advocacy groups are calling the bill voter suppression.

Yes, but: Julia Vaughn, Common Cause Indiana executive director, doesn't think the legislation would have a significant impact on elections or voter turnout, but said it sends a bad message in a state that already struggles with low voter turnout.

"We need to make voting more accessible and convenient to people," she said.

Between the lines: The urban areas where free public transportation is being offered on Election Day are more likely to vote for Democrats, while rural areas tend to favor Republicans.

Byrne said the bill wasn't about partisan politics.

Meanwhile, Sen. Andrea Hunley (D-Indianapolis) said the bill isn't a matter of fairness, but of equity.

"Equity is giving people what they need and some people need a free ride to the polls."

What they're saying: "We'll take a look at it, if it makes its way (to me)," Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "I've always said I want it to be easy to vote in Indiana and hard to cheat, and I think we have a playbook in place for that right now."

What's next: Senate Bill 187 was assigned to the Senate Local Government Committee, but has yet to be scheduled for a hearing.