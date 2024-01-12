Lawmaker says free bus rides on Election Day are "not fair"
IndyGo's initiative to give free Election Day rides is under threat at the Statehouse.
Driving the news: Sen. Gary Byrne (R-Byrneville) has filed a bill to prohibit public transportation agencies from offering free or reduced-fare rides on election days.
Why it matters: Free fares remove one barrier to voting access for residents, especially low-income Hoosiers who may not have a car or be able to afford the trip.
State of play: For the past two years, the AARP of Indiana has sponsored free Election Day rides on public transit in Indianapolis, Gary, Fort Wayne and Evansville.
The big picture: Byrne told Axios the bill is about fairness for Hoosiers, like those who live in rural areas, who don't have access to public transportation.
- "The rural parts of those counties can't get a free ride," he said.
- Byrne said early voting and vote by mail give people who may struggle to reach the polls on Election Day other opportunities to vote.
Reality check: Not everyone can vote by mail in Indiana.
- Indiana is one of 14 states that require an excuse to vote by mail.
- The elderly, military and public safety officers and people with a disability are among those who qualify.
Threat level: Some advocacy groups are calling the bill voter suppression.
Yes, but: Julia Vaughn, Common Cause Indiana executive director, doesn't think the legislation would have a significant impact on elections or voter turnout, but said it sends a bad message in a state that already struggles with low voter turnout.
- "We need to make voting more accessible and convenient to people," she said.
Between the lines: The urban areas where free public transportation is being offered on Election Day are more likely to vote for Democrats, while rural areas tend to favor Republicans.
- Byrne said the bill wasn't about partisan politics.
Meanwhile, Sen. Andrea Hunley (D-Indianapolis) said the bill isn't a matter of fairness, but of equity.
- "Equity is giving people what they need and some people need a free ride to the polls."
What they're saying: "We'll take a look at it, if it makes its way (to me)," Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "I've always said I want it to be easy to vote in Indiana and hard to cheat, and I think we have a playbook in place for that right now."
What's next: Senate Bill 187 was assigned to the Senate Local Government Committee, but has yet to be scheduled for a hearing.
