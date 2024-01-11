1 hour ago - News

Chris Bailey named acting Indianapolis police chief

Photo: Courtesy of IMPD

As the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department searches for outgoing chief Randal Taylor's replacement, a 25-year veteran will lead the way in the interim.

Driving the news: Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that IMPD assistant chief Chris Bailey has been named acting chief of police effective Wednesday night.

The intrigue: Bailey took himself out of the running to become IMPD's next permanent police chief, per a city press release.

  • As acting chief, Bailey has plans to work with local criminal justice experts to come up with ways to modernize the department.

What's next: Hogsett said the next IMPD chief will be tasked with maintaining the trajectory of reducing the number of criminal homicides in Indy.

  • "I am focused on naming a permanent chief of police as expeditiously as possible while remaining thoughtful about the best leader to ensure our officers are supported through the challenges ahead for the department in a time when the profession of policing is changing rapidly," Hogsett said in a statement.
