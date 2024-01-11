Share on email (opens in new window)

As the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department searches for outgoing chief Randal Taylor's replacement, a 25-year veteran will lead the way in the interim.

Driving the news: Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that IMPD assistant chief Chris Bailey has been named acting chief of police effective Wednesday night.

Wednesday also marked the day Taylor, who served as chief for four years before announcing his resignation in mid-December, transitioned to commander of the newly created IMPD Victims Services Section.

The intrigue: Bailey took himself out of the running to become IMPD's next permanent police chief, per a city press release.

As acting chief, Bailey has plans to work with local criminal justice experts to come up with ways to modernize the department.

What's next: Hogsett said the next IMPD chief will be tasked with maintaining the trajectory of reducing the number of criminal homicides in Indy.