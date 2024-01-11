1 hour ago - News
Chris Bailey named acting Indianapolis police chief
As the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department searches for outgoing chief Randal Taylor's replacement, a 25-year veteran will lead the way in the interim.
Driving the news: Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that IMPD assistant chief Chris Bailey has been named acting chief of police effective Wednesday night.
- Wednesday also marked the day Taylor, who served as chief for four years before announcing his resignation in mid-December, transitioned to commander of the newly created IMPD Victims Services Section.
The intrigue: Bailey took himself out of the running to become IMPD's next permanent police chief, per a city press release.
- As acting chief, Bailey has plans to work with local criminal justice experts to come up with ways to modernize the department.
What's next: Hogsett said the next IMPD chief will be tasked with maintaining the trajectory of reducing the number of criminal homicides in Indy.
- "I am focused on naming a permanent chief of police as expeditiously as possible while remaining thoughtful about the best leader to ensure our officers are supported through the challenges ahead for the department in a time when the profession of policing is changing rapidly," Hogsett said in a statement.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.