Local radio icon Jerry "Loverman" Wade dies

Longtime Indianapolis DJ Jerry Wade has died at the age of 61, according to WTLC.

The big picture: For more than 40 years, Wade — who was known as "The Loverman" to millions of listeners — hosted "The Quiet Storm with The Loverman Jerry Wade" five days a week on 106.7.

Wade was also executive director of Quality Life Indy, an adult day center on the east side that offers activities, group trips and dance parties (previously hosted by Wade) to local seniors.

WTLC honored Wade's memory Tuesday night with a tribute show that aired during The Loverman's normal on-air shift.

What they're saying: Karen Vaughn, operation manager for WTLC, called Wade's sudden passing "a complete shock" to his Radio One colleagues. The cause of death wasn't immediately released.

"Jerry was a friend, a confidant, a brother, and the ultimate party starter, and we are working together through our grief to pay tribute to one of the biggest stars our station has ever had the honor to feature," Vaughn said in a statement.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: When I moved to Indy in 2014, one of the first things I did was hunt for my go-to radio stations.

The Loverman was the first DJ I really got to know, and I've spent countless hours kicking back or cleaning the house as his unmistakable voice poured from my speakers. The airwaves won't be the same without him.

What's next: Wade's family has asked for privacy as they deal with the devastating loss.