It's the first Friday of the year, which means it's First Friday! What's happening: On the first Friday of each month, various art galleries and neighborhoods around the city host events or showcase new exhibitions. Here are our picks for this month:

Maybe art isn't your thing. Here are our other picks for the weekend:

🐬 Make your own art, '90s baby. Kiln Creations in Noblesville is hosting a Lisa Frank Night from 6-8pm Friday, complete with cheetahs, dolphins, new neon colors and all the best '90s pop.

Tickets are $10, pay for your pottery at the event.

📣 Cheer on the Butler Bulldogs men's basketball team when they face No. 4 Connecticut at Hinkle Fieldhouse, 6:30pm Friday.

Tickets start at $30.

🏀 Or, check out the pros. The Pacers play two home games this weekend.

They take on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night and the Boston Celtics (Hi, Brad!) on Saturday — both games start at 7pm.

Tickets start at $17.

🎻 Take a friend to hear the music of "Toy Story" live in concert, as the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra plays live with the film for two performances: 7pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday.

Tickets start at $28.

🏈 Watch the Colts clinch a ticket to the playoffs, if they beat the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, 8:15pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $109.

🧘 Start the year off zen with yoga and a beer at Garfield Brewery, 11am to noon Sunday.