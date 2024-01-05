What to do in Indy: First Friday art shows, Butler basketball
It's the first Friday of the year, which means it's First Friday!
What's happening: On the first Friday of each month, various art galleries and neighborhoods around the city host events or showcase new exhibitions. Here are our picks for this month:
- The Murphy Arts Center will have nine artists and makers selling their work, 6-10pm.
- The Harrison Center will have six shows throughout various galleries, 6-9pm.
- Big Car Collective will host the opening of Julian Jamaal Jones' exhibit "Take Me Back" at the Tube Factory Artspace, 6-10pm.
- The Arte Mexicano en Indiana gallery at the Indianapolis Liberation Center will host a panel discussion in conjunction with the opening of "Artists Against Apartheid," 6-9pm.
Maybe art isn't your thing. Here are our other picks for the weekend:
🐬 Make your own art, '90s baby. Kiln Creations in Noblesville is hosting a Lisa Frank Night from 6-8pm Friday, complete with cheetahs, dolphins, new neon colors and all the best '90s pop.
- Tickets are $10, pay for your pottery at the event.
📣 Cheer on the Butler Bulldogs men's basketball team when they face No. 4 Connecticut at Hinkle Fieldhouse, 6:30pm Friday.
- Tickets start at $30.
🏀 Or, check out the pros. The Pacers play two home games this weekend.
- They take on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night and the Boston Celtics (Hi, Brad!) on Saturday — both games start at 7pm.
- Tickets start at $17.
🎻 Take a friend to hear the music of "Toy Story" live in concert, as the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra plays live with the film for two performances: 7pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday.
- Tickets start at $28.
🏈 Watch the Colts clinch a ticket to the playoffs, if they beat the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, 8:15pm Saturday.
- Tickets start at $109.
🧘 Start the year off zen with yoga and a beer at Garfield Brewery, 11am to noon Sunday.
- Tickets are $25.
