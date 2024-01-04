Share on email (opens in new window)

A rendering of the nature-themed playground planned for the north end of Riverside Park. Rendering: Courtesy of Indy Parks

With more than 850 acres spanning both sides of the White River, Indianapolis' aptly named Riverside Regional Park is larger than New York City's Central Park. Yes, but: For too long, it's been overlooked, underutilized and maybe a little misunderstood.

Why it matters: Indianapolis is reinventing the park, working through pieces of an aspirational $120 million plan to make it more accessible and cohesive.

Driving the news: The city recently broke ground on a $13 million project to redevelop the Riverside Golf Course into an adventure park — the largest investment to date in the park's overhaul.

Flashback: When Riverside Park opened in 1899, it was one of the largest municipal parks in the country.

It was the largest in Marion County until Eagle Creek Park opened in 1962.

When I-65 was built through Riverside Park and the surrounding neighborhoods that decade, it destroyed popular recreational spaces and exacerbated a decline in the park facilities that started years earlier.

The big picture: A master plan for redevelopment of the park was created in 2017.

Several pieces have already been completed, including the rehabilitation of the Taggart Memorial Amphitheater in 2021 and the opening of the Promenade Trail late last year.

The trail aims to tie together pieces of the park that people may think of as separate entities.

Details: The adventure park is expected to open by the end of the year, said Alex Cortwright, spokesperson for Indy Parks.

It will include new trails, a fitness loop with outdoor exercise equipment and a nature-themed playground.

Riverside Golf Course, which closed in 2019, is one of three golf courses housed within the park. Coffin and South Grove courses are still operational.

The cost is split between the city's Circle City Forward Initiative and grant funding from the Lilly Endowment.

What's next: A new playground will be built, replacing aging equipment, near the amphitheater.