Jan 4, 2024

Riverside Regional Park redevelopment underway

A rendering of a park and playground

A rendering of the nature-themed playground planned for the north end of Riverside Park. Rendering: Courtesy of Indy Parks

With more than 850 acres spanning both sides of the White River, Indianapolis' aptly named Riverside Regional Park is larger than New York City's Central Park.

  • Yes, but: For too long, it's been overlooked, underutilized and maybe a little misunderstood.

Why it matters: Indianapolis is reinventing the park, working through pieces of an aspirational $120 million plan to make it more accessible and cohesive.

Driving the news: The city recently broke ground on a $13 million project to redevelop the Riverside Golf Course into an adventure park — the largest investment to date in the park's overhaul.

Flashback: When Riverside Park opened in 1899, it was one of the largest municipal parks in the country.

  • It was the largest in Marion County until Eagle Creek Park opened in 1962.
  • When I-65 was built through Riverside Park and the surrounding neighborhoods that decade, it destroyed popular recreational spaces and exacerbated a decline in the park facilities that started years earlier.

The big picture: A master plan for redevelopment of the park was created in 2017.

Details: The adventure park is expected to open by the end of the year, said Alex Cortwright, spokesperson for Indy Parks.

  • It will include new trails, a fitness loop with outdoor exercise equipment and a nature-themed playground.
  • Riverside Golf Course, which closed in 2019, is one of three golf courses housed within the park. Coffin and South Grove courses are still operational.
  • The cost is split between the city's Circle City Forward Initiative and grant funding from the Lilly Endowment.

What's next: A new playground will be built, replacing aging equipment, near the amphitheater.

  • Cortwright said future phases of the master plan may be implemented as funding becomes available.
  • Ideas in the plan include a mountain biking course, more river access, a community garden and an event venue, but will depend on funding and what the community wants to see.
