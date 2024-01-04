Jan 4, 2024 - Food and Drink
The perfect Indy restaurant for each zodiac sign
I have a secret: My first paying journalism job was as staff astrologist for The Butler Collegian, my college paper.
- No, I have no expertise in astrology.
- Yes, I did just make them up. Every week for a semester.
It's these roots from which I help settle your next "where should we eat" debate.
Here's which local restaurant to try next based on your zodiac sign.
Aries: Beholder
- Why you should go: Aries, with your bold, passionate and direct nature, you appreciate a focused menu and chefs who do a few things well versus a Cheesecake Factory-style menu. Your no-filter attitude will love the vibes at Beholder and its ever-changing menu will keep you from getting bored.
Taurus: Hollyhock Hill
- Why you should go: You're reliable, uncompromising and seek consistency and comfort, making Hollyhock Hill your ideal dinner spot. Fried chicken perfected over nearly a century, served family style in a warm, home-like atmosphere is calling your name, Taurus.
Gemini: Divvy
- Why you should go: Making decisions isn't your strong suit, Gemini, which means small plates and shareables are your friend. Head to Divvy with a group of friends and order multiple dishes to share. The extensive menu spanning various cuisines will satisfy your curiosity and adventurous side.
Cancer: St. Elmo Steak House
- Why you should go: We know you don't love change, seeking instead the comfort of knowing what to expect. There are few places more reliable in the city than St. Elmo. It's a classic for a reason. Plus, a stiff cocktail might help ease your social anxiety.
Leo: The Fountain Room
- Why you should go: Generous, creative, ambitious, dramatic (in a good way!), there's no better match for Leos than The Fountain Room. The menu and space is a beautiful celebration of what makes dining out fun.
Virgo: The Workingman's Friend
- Why you should go: Virgo, Workingman's Friend shares all of your best qualities — reliable, practical and a friend to all. Delight in its dependable menu and atmosphere.
Libra: The Garage
- Why you should go: Often the peacemaker of the group, Libras will appreciate the crowd-pleasing comfort of a food hall, where everyone can get what they want and you don't have to make a real choice (and risk disappointing someone with your pick).
- 💭 My thought bubble: Hi, it's me. I'm the Libra.
Scorpio: Bodhi
- Why you should go: Passionate, loyal and intuitive, Scorpios will appreciate the soulful storytelling behind Bodhi's food. Plus, the plant wall and upscale cocktail menu are sure to impress the most discerning Scorpios.
Sagittarius: The Garden Table
- Why you should go: Optimistic, fair-minded and focused on inspiring others to live their best life, you'll love the fresh, plant-forward options at The Garden Table, Sagittarius.
Capricorn: Anthony's Chophouse
- Why you should go: Capricorn, you're a disciplined and responsible high-achiever. You'll feel right at home at Anthony's, where you can spring for a 23-ounce wagyu tomahawk and enjoy unparalleled views of downtown Carmel through the three-story windows.
Aquarius: Julieta Taco Shop
- Why you should go: Humble visionaries, Aquariuses will appreciate the roots-driven inspiration behind Julieta's flavor-packed folds that borrow from, and then buck, convention.
Pisces: The Inferno Room
- Why you should go: Pisces, with your love for art and intrinsic exploration and go-with-the-flow attitude, there's no better vibe than The Inferno Room. Get out of your own head and escape to the Polynesian jungle with a bowl of noodles and tiki drink.
