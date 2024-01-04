The perfect Indy restaurant for each zodiac sign

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This classic dish is perfect for comfort-seeking Cancers. Photo: Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

I have a secret: My first paying journalism job was as staff astrologist for The Butler Collegian, my college paper. No, I have no expertise in astrology.

Yes, I did just make them up. Every week for a semester.

It's these roots from which I help settle your next "where should we eat" debate.

Here's which local restaurant to try next based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Beholder

Why you should go: Aries, with your bold, passionate and direct nature, you appreciate a focused menu and chefs who do a few things well versus a Cheesecake Factory-style menu. Your no-filter attitude will love the vibes at Beholder and its ever-changing menu will keep you from getting bored.

Taurus: Hollyhock Hill

Why you should go: You're reliable, uncompromising and seek consistency and comfort, making Hollyhock Hill your ideal dinner spot. Fried chicken perfected over nearly a century, served family style in a warm, home-like atmosphere is calling your name, Taurus.

Gemini: Divvy

Why you should go: Making decisions isn't your strong suit, Gemini, which means small plates and shareables are your friend. Head to Divvy with a group of friends and order multiple dishes to share. The extensive menu spanning various cuisines will satisfy your curiosity and adventurous side.

Cancer: St. Elmo Steak House

Why you should go: We know you don't love change, seeking instead the comfort of knowing what to expect. There are few places more reliable in the city than St. Elmo. It's a classic for a reason. Plus, a stiff cocktail might help ease your social anxiety.

Leo: The Fountain Room

Why you should go: Generous, creative, ambitious, dramatic (in a good way!), there's no better match for Leos than The Fountain Room. The menu and space is a beautiful celebration of what makes dining out fun.

Virgo: The Workingman's Friend

Why you should go: Virgo, Workingman's Friend shares all of your best qualities — reliable, practical and a friend to all. Delight in its dependable menu and atmosphere.

Libra: The Garage

Why you should go: Often the peacemaker of the group, Libras will appreciate the crowd-pleasing comfort of a food hall, where everyone can get what they want and you don't have to make a real choice (and risk disappointing someone with your pick).

Often the peacemaker of the group, Libras will appreciate the crowd-pleasing comfort of a food hall, where everyone can get what they want and you don't have to make a real choice (and risk disappointing someone with your pick). 💭 My thought bubble: Hi, it's me. I'm the Libra.

Scorpio: Bodhi

Why you should go: Passionate, loyal and intuitive, Scorpios will appreciate the soulful storytelling behind Bodhi's food. Plus, the plant wall and upscale cocktail menu are sure to impress the most discerning Scorpios.

Sagittarius: The Garden Table

Why you should go: Optimistic, fair-minded and focused on inspiring others to live their best life, you'll love the fresh, plant-forward options at The Garden Table, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: Anthony's Chophouse

Why you should go: Capricorn, you're a disciplined and responsible high-achiever. You'll feel right at home at Anthony's, where you can spring for a 23-ounce wagyu tomahawk and enjoy unparalleled views of downtown Carmel through the three-story windows.

Aquarius: Julieta Taco Shop

Why you should go: Humble visionaries, Aquariuses will appreciate the roots-driven inspiration behind Julieta's flavor-packed folds that borrow from, and then buck, convention.

Pisces: The Inferno Room