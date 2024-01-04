Jan 4, 2024 - Food and Drink

The perfect Indy restaurant for each zodiac sign

This classic dish is perfect for comfort-seeking Cancers.

I have a secret: My first paying journalism job was as staff astrologist for The Butler Collegian, my college paper.

  • No, I have no expertise in astrology.
  • Yes, I did just make them up. Every week for a semester.

It's these roots from which I help settle your next "where should we eat" debate.

Here's which local restaurant to try next based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Beholder

  • Why you should go: Aries, with your bold, passionate and direct nature, you appreciate a focused menu and chefs who do a few things well versus a Cheesecake Factory-style menu. Your no-filter attitude will love the vibes at Beholder and its ever-changing menu will keep you from getting bored.

Taurus: Hollyhock Hill

  • Why you should go: You're reliable, uncompromising and seek consistency and comfort, making Hollyhock Hill your ideal dinner spot. Fried chicken perfected over nearly a century, served family style in a warm, home-like atmosphere is calling your name, Taurus.

Gemini: Divvy

  • Why you should go: Making decisions isn't your strong suit, Gemini, which means small plates and shareables are your friend. Head to Divvy with a group of friends and order multiple dishes to share. The extensive menu spanning various cuisines will satisfy your curiosity and adventurous side.

Cancer: St. Elmo Steak House

  • Why you should go: We know you don't love change, seeking instead the comfort of knowing what to expect. There are few places more reliable in the city than St. Elmo. It's a classic for a reason. Plus, a stiff cocktail might help ease your social anxiety.

Leo: The Fountain Room

  • Why you should go: Generous, creative, ambitious, dramatic (in a good way!), there's no better match for Leos than The Fountain Room. The menu and space is a beautiful celebration of what makes dining out fun.

Virgo: The Workingman's Friend

  • Why you should go: Virgo, Workingman's Friend shares all of your best qualities — reliable, practical and a friend to all. Delight in its dependable menu and atmosphere.

Libra: The Garage

  • Why you should go: Often the peacemaker of the group, Libras will appreciate the crowd-pleasing comfort of a food hall, where everyone can get what they want and you don't have to make a real choice (and risk disappointing someone with your pick).
  • 💭 My thought bubble: Hi, it's me. I'm the Libra.

Scorpio: Bodhi

  • Why you should go: Passionate, loyal and intuitive, Scorpios will appreciate the soulful storytelling behind Bodhi's food. Plus, the plant wall and upscale cocktail menu are sure to impress the most discerning Scorpios.

Sagittarius: The Garden Table

  • Why you should go: Optimistic, fair-minded and focused on inspiring others to live their best life, you'll love the fresh, plant-forward options at The Garden Table, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: Anthony's Chophouse

  • Why you should go: Capricorn, you're a disciplined and responsible high-achiever. You'll feel right at home at Anthony's, where you can spring for a 23-ounce wagyu tomahawk and enjoy unparalleled views of downtown Carmel through the three-story windows.

Aquarius: Julieta Taco Shop

  • Why you should go: Humble visionaries, Aquariuses will appreciate the roots-driven inspiration behind Julieta's flavor-packed folds that borrow from, and then buck, convention.

Pisces: The Inferno Room

  • Why you should go: Pisces, with your love for art and intrinsic exploration and go-with-the-flow attitude, there's no better vibe than The Inferno Room. Get out of your own head and escape to the Polynesian jungle with a bowl of noodles and tiki drink.
