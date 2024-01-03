How I walked 10,000 steps per day for a year
My New Year's resolution for 2023 was to walk at least 10,000 steps per day — and with the year fully behind us, I am celebrating and reflecting on my success.
Flashback: At the end of 2022, I was fully working from home and not nearly as active as I once was.
- So, Jan. 1, 2023, I started walking.
By the numbers: I figured out formulas to hit 10,000 — one dog walk + one 3-4 mile run; two dog walks + leaving the house for errands; one 5-6 mile run.
Yes, but: It wasn't always easy. There were plenty of days I didn't — or couldn't — follow a formula and paced around my house before going to bed.
- On vacation in April, my fitness watch, which I used to track my steps, broke and I borrowed my boyfriend's watch to ensure I hit the goal every day until I could get a replacement.
The intrigue: I don't recommend you try it.
- Being motivated to move more (the overarching goal) is great. But holding yourself to a strict standard that doesn't account for illnesses, fitness watches breaking or other physical activity that doesn't involve steps (such as cycling) is kind of silly.
Between the lines: Walking has a slew of health benefits, but studies have shown that you might not necessarily need 10,000 steps to see an impact.
The bottom line: New Year's resolutions to be healthier are well-intentioned but should have some flexibility for when life happens.
What's next: My new goal is to get an average of 10,000 steps per day, to hopefully offer some balance between less active and more active days.
- But I'm also going beyond physical health and making a New Year's resolution to be more present and connect more with my family and friends. This means staying off my phone when socializing in person, but also picking up the phone more often to stay in touch with out-of-town loved ones.
