How I walked 10,000 steps per day for a year

My New Year's resolution for 2023 was to walk at least 10,000 steps per day — and with the year fully behind us, I am celebrating and reflecting on my success. Flashback: At the end of 2022, I was fully working from home and not nearly as active as I once was.

So, Jan. 1, 2023, I started walking.

By the numbers: I figured out formulas to hit 10,000 — one dog walk + one 3-4 mile run; two dog walks + leaving the house for errands; one 5-6 mile run.

Yes, but: It wasn't always easy. There were plenty of days I didn't — or couldn't — follow a formula and paced around my house before going to bed.

On vacation in April, my fitness watch, which I used to track my steps, broke and I borrowed my boyfriend's watch to ensure I hit the goal every day until I could get a replacement.

The intrigue: I don't recommend you try it.

Being motivated to move more (the overarching goal) is great. But holding yourself to a strict standard that doesn't account for illnesses, fitness watches breaking or other physical activity that doesn't involve steps (such as cycling) is kind of silly.

Between the lines: Walking has a slew of health benefits, but studies have shown that you might not necessarily need 10,000 steps to see an impact.

The bottom line: New Year's resolutions to be healthier are well-intentioned but should have some flexibility for when life happens.

What's next: My new goal is to get an average of 10,000 steps per day, to hopefully offer some balance between less active and more active days.