Creature feature: Meet Frankie!

Bring me cheese and we'll be best friends. Photos: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

🐾 Frankie here! I arrived at Indianapolis Animal Care Services in July with a head injury, but my friends here are helping me recover and I feel so much better already.

De-tails: I'm five years old and weigh 57 pounds.

I love treats and cheese.

What they're barking: IACS says I'm shy at first, but after I warm up, I'm all wiggles and full of energy.

Of note: All adoptions come with 30 days of support from IACS to ensure the transition goes well.

Dig deeper: See Frankie and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.