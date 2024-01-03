Jan 3, 2024 - News
Creature feature: Meet Frankie!
🐾 Frankie here!
I arrived at Indianapolis Animal Care Services in July with a head injury, but my friends here are helping me recover and I feel so much better already.
De-tails: I'm five years old and weigh 57 pounds.
- I love treats and cheese.
What they're barking: IACS says I'm shy at first, but after I warm up, I'm all wiggles and full of energy.
Of note: All adoptions come with 30 days of support from IACS to ensure the transition goes well.
Dig deeper: See Frankie and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.