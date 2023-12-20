1 hour ago - Things to Do

Creature Feature: Meet Elderberry!

Side by side photos of a gray dog.

Puppy eyes = treats. It's the law. Photo: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

🐾 Elderberry here!

I arrived at Indianapolis Animal Care Services about two months ago.

De-tails: I'm a young guy, just 1 year old.

  • The shelter environment is starting to stress me out, so I'd love to find a home or even a foster soon.

What they're barking: The folks at the shelter say I'm a sweet guy who loves treats and attention!

Of note: All adoptions come with 30 days of support from IACS to help ease the transition from the shelter to your home.

Dig deeper: See Elderberry and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.

