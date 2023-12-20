Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Puppy eyes = treats. It's the law. Photo: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

🐾 Elderberry here!

I arrived at Indianapolis Animal Care Services about two months ago.

De-tails: I'm a young guy, just 1 year old.

The shelter environment is starting to stress me out, so I'd love to find a home or even a foster soon.

What they're barking: The folks at the shelter say I'm a sweet guy who loves treats and attention!

Of note: All adoptions come with 30 days of support from IACS to help ease the transition from the shelter to your home.

Dig deeper: See Elderberry and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.