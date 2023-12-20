1 hour ago - Things to Do
Creature Feature: Meet Elderberry!
🐾 Elderberry here!
I arrived at Indianapolis Animal Care Services about two months ago.
De-tails: I'm a young guy, just 1 year old.
- The shelter environment is starting to stress me out, so I'd love to find a home or even a foster soon.
What they're barking: The folks at the shelter say I'm a sweet guy who loves treats and attention!
Of note: All adoptions come with 30 days of support from IACS to help ease the transition from the shelter to your home.
Dig deeper: See Elderberry and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.
