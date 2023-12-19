New Year's Eve 2024: Indianapolis events for every vibe

We know you've probably got Christmas on your mind, but New Year's Eve is less than two weeks away, y'all.

Why it matters: If you want to ring in the New Year in style, it's time to make those plans, buy your tickets and check the dress code.

Here are our picks for whatever vibe you're looking for:

If you want…

🥂 An open bar: Indianapolis Tito's NYE 2024 at the Roof, an all-inclusive party at one of the city's most unique venues, the Indiana Roof Ballroom. Tickets start at $160.

With a view: 24 KARAT, an all-inclusive party with a premium open bar, live performances and access to Regions Tower's heated rooftop. Tickets start at $130.

24 KARAT, an all-inclusive party with a premium open bar, live performances and access to Regions Tower's heated rooftop. Tickets start at $130. Not downtown: Tickets are $70 for the all-inclusive party at Broad Ripple's Red Room. IYKYK. If you don't … maybe skip it.

🍕 Food AND drinks: The Bollywood Blaze NYE 2024 Extravaganza, an Indian Buffet, cash bar and DJs playing Bollywood beats until the ball drops. Tickets start at $90.

🪑 A party, but also chairs: Rathskeller 2023 New Year's Eve Party has live music, a buffet of heavy apps and, maybe most importantly, festival-style seating for when you need a breather between dance numbers. Tickets are $60.

🍽️ A plated dinner: The Hulman is hosting a New Year's Eve Dinner Party, featuring a three-course meal with a prix fixe menu for $80.

💅 A night that's fancy AF: Midnight, Newfield's inaugural New Year's Eve black-tie event. It'll feature an open bar, food, live swing band and access to the galleries and grounds. Tickets start at $150 for members/$175 for non-members.

But sneakers are welcome: New Year's Eve Sneaker Soiree at the Skyline Club, where guests are encouraged to dress their best (fly kicks required). Tickets start at $75.

👟 To get your steps in: Crawl 'til the Ball Falls, a bar crawl between five downtown bars, each with drink specials. Tickets are $20.

😴 To be home before the ball drops: 2023 Wrapped, a New Year's Eve cider pairing party from Ash & Elm. Revisit each of their 12 ciders of the month, paired with a bite of food — all by 8pm. Tickets are $75.

👶 Something for little ones: Countdown to Noon at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, with special musical performances and countdowns at noon and 1pm. Included with museum admission.

🛼 Fun for the whole family: The 2024 NYE Skate Party at Skateland includes skate rental, a slice of pizza and apple cider toast. Admission is $20.