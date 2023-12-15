What to do in Indianapolis: Curling, holiday shopping
Looking to blow off some pre-holiday steam or pick up a new hobby? Try curling!
State of play: The winter sport of sliding stones on ice and using brooms for … uh, something … has been a fan favorite at the Winter Olympics for a while.
What's happening: Now, you can try it yourself.
- The Circle City Curling Club (we have one!) is hosting Curling on the Canal at the intersection of the canal and Vermont Street.
- The free learn to curl clinic is 1-3pm every Sunday, now until March 3.
What's next: After you pick up the basics, curling rinks are open for free on a first come, first served basis 10am to 4pm Monday through Friday and noon to 4pm Saturdays.
Sweeping the ice not your thing? Here are our other picks for the weekend:
🥳 Wish a belated birthday to Taylor Swift with themed cocktails and a totally Taylor playlist at the Eras Tour Dance Party, 7:30-11:30pm tonight at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds.
- Tickets are $30.
🍅 Fill your holiday table with locally grown food at the Winter Farmers Market, open every Saturday at the AMP at 16 Tech 9am to 12:30pm, now through April.
💍 Pick up something special for your someone special (or yourself) at the 201 Studios holiday open house, 4-6pm Saturday.
- Local artists will be selling jewelry, pottery and more while on-site brewery Kismetic will have beer on tap.
🏈 Cheer on the Colts when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium, 4:30pm Saturday.
- Available tickets start at $105.
🛍️ Knock out the rest of your gift list at the Oh Sh!t Sunday Shopping event, a free holiday market with local handmade and vintage vendors at Tinker House Events, 11am to 3pm Sunday.
🕯️ Navigate through grief, which can be especially difficult at the holidays during an afternoon of healing, support and community with Emanate Indy, 12:30-2:30pm Sunday.
- The donation-based gathering includes gentle yoga, breathwork and support from licensed mental health counselors.
