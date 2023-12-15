Looking to blow off some pre-holiday steam or pick up a new hobby? Try curling!

State of play: The winter sport of sliding stones on ice and using brooms for … uh, something … has been a fan favorite at the Winter Olympics for a while.

What's happening: Now, you can try it yourself.

The Circle City Curling Club (we have one!) is hosting Curling on the Canal at the intersection of the canal and Vermont Street.

The free learn to curl clinic is 1-3pm every Sunday, now until March 3.

What's next: After you pick up the basics, curling rinks are open for free on a first come, first served basis 10am to 4pm Monday through Friday and noon to 4pm Saturdays.

Sweeping the ice not your thing? Here are our other picks for the weekend:

🥳 Wish a belated birthday to Taylor Swift with themed cocktails and a totally Taylor playlist at the Eras Tour Dance Party, 7:30-11:30pm tonight at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $30.

🍅 Fill your holiday table with locally grown food at the Winter Farmers Market, open every Saturday at the AMP at 16 Tech 9am to 12:30pm, now through April.

💍 Pick up something special for your someone special (or yourself) at the 201 Studios holiday open house, 4-6pm Saturday.

Local artists will be selling jewelry, pottery and more while on-site brewery Kismetic will have beer on tap.

🏈 Cheer on the Colts when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium, 4:30pm Saturday.

Available tickets start at $105.

🛍️ Knock out the rest of your gift list at the Oh Sh!t Sunday Shopping event, a free holiday market with local handmade and vintage vendors at Tinker House Events, 11am to 3pm Sunday.

🕯️ Navigate through grief, which can be especially difficult at the holidays during an afternoon of healing, support and community with Emanate Indy, 12:30-2:30pm Sunday.