Where to go ice skating around Indianapolis

People ice skating

Ice skating, with a side of Holliday Park's ruins. Photo: Casey Cronin/Courtesy of Holliday Park

Get in, Hoosiers. We're going skating.

Gliding the news: Several new outdoor ice rinks have opened this season, meaning you have plenty of places to show off your toe loop this season.

Plus: Forecasters are calling for a gorgeous pre-winter weekend, sunny with highs in the upper 40s— perfect to spend some time outside.

Here are your outdoor ice skating rink options:

🏒 Elevance Health Rink at Bicentennial Unity Plaza: An NHL-size rink, dropped into the heart of downtown — adjacent to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

  • Operating now through Jan. 21.
  • Open 3:30-9pm Thursday, 3:30-11pm Friday, 11:30am-11pm Saturday and 11:30am-9pm Sunday.
  • Available for private events Monday through Wednesday. Also open for public skating those days. Check website for hours.
  • 90 minutes of skate time costs $11/$15 (with rentals).

🌲 The ice rink at Holliday Park: Adorable rink in a wooded wonderland.

  • Operating now through February.
  • Open 2:30-5:30pm Monday to Friday and 7-8:30pm Friday, 1-8:30pm Saturday and 11:30-6:30pm Sunday.
  • Expanded holiday hours Dec. 22 to Jan. 5. Check the website for a full schedule.
  • Skating costs $14, time length varies by day. Skates included.

⛸️ Skating rink at Lawrence Civic Plaza: Neighborhood rink for weekend fun.

  • Operating now through Dec. 23.
  • Open 2-7pm Saturday and Sunday.
  • Skating costs $5 for kids 12 and under, $10 for adults. Skates included.

✨ The Ice at Carter Green: Skating in the heart of a replica German holiday market. Only in Carmel, y'all.

  • Operating now through February.
  • Through Dec. 24, hours are 4-9pm Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30am to 9pm Friday and Saturday and 11:30am to 8pm Sunday.
  • Also open from 4-9pm Dec. 18 and 19.
  • Open Dec. 26 through Feb. 29, varying hours.
  • 90 minutes of skate time costs $9/$13 (with rentals) for kids 10 and under, $11/$15 for ages 11 and up.

🎀 Ice Ribbon at Grand Junction Plaza: A new outdoor loop in Westfield to guide you as you glide.

  • Operating now through Jan. 13.
  • Open Thursday through Saturday, varying hours.
  • Open extended hours (including Tuesday and Wednesday) for the next two weeks.
  • 90 minutes of skate time costs $10 for kids 10 and under, $12 for 11 and up. Skates included.
