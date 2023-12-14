Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Ice skating, with a side of Holliday Park's ruins. Photo: Casey Cronin/Courtesy of Holliday Park

Get in, Hoosiers. We're going skating.

Gliding the news: Several new outdoor ice rinks have opened this season, meaning you have plenty of places to show off your toe loop this season.

Plus: Forecasters are calling for a gorgeous pre-winter weekend, sunny with highs in the upper 40s— perfect to spend some time outside.

Here are your outdoor ice skating rink options:

🏒 Elevance Health Rink at Bicentennial Unity Plaza: An NHL-size rink, dropped into the heart of downtown — adjacent to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Operating now through Jan. 21.

Open 3:30-9pm Thursday, 3:30-11pm Friday, 11:30am-11pm Saturday and 11:30am-9pm Sunday.

Available for private events Monday through Wednesday. Also open for public skating those days. Check website for hours.

90 minutes of skate time costs $11/$15 (with rentals).

🌲 The ice rink at Holliday Park: Adorable rink in a wooded wonderland.

Operating now through February.

Open 2:30-5:30pm Monday to Friday and 7-8:30pm Friday, 1-8:30pm Saturday and 11:30-6:30pm Sunday.

Expanded holiday hours Dec. 22 to Jan. 5. Check the website for a full schedule.

Skating costs $14, time length varies by day. Skates included.

⛸️ Skating rink at Lawrence Civic Plaza: Neighborhood rink for weekend fun.

Operating now through Dec. 23.

Open 2-7pm Saturday and Sunday.

Skating costs $5 for kids 12 and under, $10 for adults. Skates included.

✨ The Ice at Carter Green: Skating in the heart of a replica German holiday market. Only in Carmel, y'all.

Operating now through February.

Through Dec. 24, hours are 4-9pm Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30am to 9pm Friday and Saturday and 11:30am to 8pm Sunday.

Also open from 4-9pm Dec. 18 and 19.

Open Dec. 26 through Feb. 29, varying hours.

90 minutes of skate time costs $9/$13 (with rentals) for kids 10 and under, $11/$15 for ages 11 and up.

🎀 Ice Ribbon at Grand Junction Plaza: A new outdoor loop in Westfield to guide you as you glide.