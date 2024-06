Share on email (opens in new window)

🐾 Pearl here! Do you have room for one more at your holiday table? I'd be glad to join you!

De-tails: I'm 7 years old and 86 pounds.

I love people and they love me.

I'm gentle on a leash and would love to find someone who likes to go on long walks.

What they're barking: Everyone says I'm a total sweetheart, probably because I love to give kisses.

👠Consider yourself warned!

Of note: All adoptions come with 30 days of support from IACS to help ease the transition from the shelter to your home.

Dig deeper: See Pearl and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.