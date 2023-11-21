Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mayor Joe Hogsett's third consecutive landslide election is proof that Indianapolis is a Democratic stronghold. The intrigue: Or, is it?

Hogsett allies are pushing back on that narrative, arguing that the mayor has been the key to the party's success and a generic Democrat would not have performed as well.

State of play: Hogsett won re-election with about 59% of the vote despite running against an opponent, Republican Jefferson Shreve, who spent at least $13.5 million of his own money — essentially limitless resources in an Indianapolis mayoral election.

Zoom in: Hogsett wasn't defenseless. He raised about $2.6 million this year and more than $6 million for the cycle, keeping him on the airwaves.

If Hogsett hadn't run, any other Democrat would have struggled to fundraise at that level.

Between the lines: Therein lies the case for Hogsett as a singular force.

Democrats close to Hogsett say his moderate brand and fundraising aptitude made him uniquely well-suited to fend off a formidable challenger — and that Republicans could win again after he (presumably) steps aside in four years.

Hogsett also showed he's a shrewd political operator, for example, by emphasizing Shreve's past pro-gun positions that are unpopular in the city and baiting him into proposing gun control measures that offended many Republicans.

Flashback: Hogsett's predecessor, Greg Ballard, was a two-term Republican mayor who presided over a Republican-controlled City-County Council during his first term from 2008-2012.

What they're saying: "I think a lot of people lose track of, not that long ago, Indianapolis had a majority Republican council and a Republican mayor," Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, told reporters after Election Day.

"You can't tell me, in 15 years, the demographics changed that dramatically and now we're 60-40."

Yes, but: Republicans and some Democrats I've talked to say there are key differences between 2007, when Ballard won his first term, and now.

Ballard rode a wave of anger over rising property taxes, which helped catapult him over Democratic incumbent Bart Peterson.

Plus: Former President Trump's emergence as leader of the Republican Party has made it harder for moderate, urban-minded Republicans to win over Indianapolis voters who lean Democratic.

By the numbers: Evidence beyond the municipal elections points to an increasing Democratic advantage in Indianapolis.

When the late Terry Curry won his first election for Marion County prosecutor in 2010, he captured about 52% of the vote.

By 2018, Curry's share of the vote increased to 67% — and his successor, Ryan Mears, maintained 59% last year while running for prosecutor against a well-funded Republican opponent.

President Biden won 64% of the vote in Marion County in 2020.

The bottom line: Democrats are routinely winning around 60% of the vote, or better, in Marion County.

Some Democrats warn that streak could be tested if a more progressive-minded candidate runs for mayor in 2027, but Republicans are pessimistic about their prospects after Shreve's lopsided loss.

Market Street is a regular column about local politics and power. Send me tips: [email protected].