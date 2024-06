Share on email (opens in new window)

We tasted them so you don't have to. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Welcome to another Meatless Monday taste test! This time, we got together and tried all the not-turkey options to hold down the center of your Thanksgiving Day table.

How it worked: We scoured the shelves at Fresh Thyme and Whole Foods, your best bets to find these specialty items.

Best flavor: Field Roast's plant-based "celebration roast"

This was the best looking, which matters when it comes to a holiday meal centerpiece.

Plus: It comes with a powder that, when added to water and cooked, thickens into a mushroom-based gravy.

Yes, but: It was a little tough to cut.

💭 James' thought bubble: This had the best overall taste, probably even more flavor than most real Thanksgiving turkeys.

Arika's cat Al ate most of the Quorn roast when she wasn't looking, FWIW. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Best imitation turkey: Quorn's meatless turkey-style roast

This was by far the most unsettling out of the box. It's a pale loaf that cooks inside a plastic film.

Yes, but: After cooking, it slices up into very convincing turkey-like pieces. Serve the slices on a platter with gravy and dinner guests would be hard-pressed to spot the difference.

💭 Arika's thought bubble: While I just skip the turkey altogether and go for sides, this would be my pick to take its place.

Best gravy: Whole Foods's 365 brand plant-based roast with gravy

This one was divisive, but had the most traditional "stuffing" inside the roast.

It had the best gravy, but that wasn't enough to save the mushy, blended vegetable texture.

Best to avoid at all costs: Tofurky's plant-based roast with wild rice stuffing

Out of the box, it looks like a softball of fake meat.

Once cooked, it develops a hard shell that's a real chore to slice.

The flavor is also off to the point of being nearly inedible, making it our least favorite by far.

Of note: Tofurky's gravy is sold separately and is also to be avoided.

The bottom line: Plant-based roasts are expensive for their small size (ranging from $10 to $20), take up valuable oven space and need at least an hour to cook.