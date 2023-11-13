Share on email (opens in new window)

It's Monday, which means it's ramen and wings night at Gallery Pastry Shop. The regular dinner menu is still available, but the ramen menu is Mondays only at the SoBro location of the popular local chain.

I can't speak to the wings, but I can speak to the ramen. And the bao buns. And what I'm sayin' is it's the perfect way to start your week.

What to order: The "veg" ramen and spicy tofu bao buns.

Ramen comes with plenty of long, chewy noodles, plus bok choy, enoki mushrooms, corn and a roasted tomato.

If you eat eggs, add the optional egg. It's marinated in soy sauce — a salty, rich and delicious addition. The bao buns are soft pillows stuffed with a thin slice of tofu and crunchy slivers of carrot and cucumber. Could be saucier, but would still order again.

Cost: Ramen is $16 and buns are $8.

If you go: 4573 N. College Ave.