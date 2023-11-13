Nov 13, 2023 - Food and Drink
Meatless Monday: Gallery Pastry Shop's ramen special
It's Monday, which means it's ramen and wings night at Gallery Pastry Shop.
- The regular dinner menu is still available, but the ramen menu is Mondays only at the SoBro location of the popular local chain.
I can't speak to the wings, but I can speak to the ramen. And the bao buns. And what I'm sayin' is it's the perfect way to start your week.
What to order: The "veg" ramen and spicy tofu bao buns.
- Ramen comes with plenty of long, chewy noodles, plus bok choy, enoki mushrooms, corn and a roasted tomato.
- Pro tip: If you eat eggs, add the optional egg. It's marinated in soy sauce — a salty, rich and delicious addition.
- The bao buns are soft pillows stuffed with a thin slice of tofu and crunchy slivers of carrot and cucumber. Could be saucier, but would still order again.
Cost: Ramen is $16 and buns are $8.
If you go: 4573 N. College Ave.
- Ramen menu is every Monday, 7-10pm.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.