Democrats maintain Indy council supermajority

Democrats will have a 19-6 majority on the City-County Council next year. Photo: James Briggs/Axios

A year after Democrats drew a City-County Council map expecting to cede multiple seats, Republicans only flipped one district.

Driving the news: Jared Evans and Nick Roberts won tough races in Republican-leaning districts Tuesday and Democrats held on to a 19-6 council supermajority.

Why it matters: That advantage, combined with Mayor Joe Hogsett's re-election win, means Democrats can pass almost anything they want to within the (constantly narrowing) bounds of state law.

The big picture: The new council's challenge will be executing on a newly passed budget that prioritizes quality-of-life initiatives like neighborhood street and alley repaving while also addressing the gun violence that, while down from the previous few years, dominated much of the election cycle.

What they're saying: "I think we've got a lot to celebrate," said Vop Osili, the council president, who ran unopposed.

"Celebrate tonight. Celebrate tomorrow. Maybe even this weekend. But in the coming days, coming weeks and coming months, we have a responsibility and that is to govern."

Of note: 10 of the 25 council seats were uncontested.

The intrigue: With the election of Roberts, who is 23, four generations of Democrats sit on the council.