Meatless Monday: Indy's best veggie sandwich
I've been sitting on this one for a while and tbh it's probably a little selfish because it's the best sandwich in the city.
- Disagree? Change my mind. Please tell me about a better one (meat-free, obvi) and I'll be there.
- Grilled cheese doesn't count. They're in a league of their own, but I will still take those recs please and thank you.
Where to go: Goose the Market. It's a butcher shop (stick with me), deli and small grocer.
What to order: The Gander, a vegan take on the shop's popular Batali and its three kinds of meat.
- Goose's excellent sub-style bread — crunchy on the outside but still soft and chewy on the inside — is slathered with a spicy tomato sauce and filled with shredded vegan mozzarella and mayo, pickled onions and spicy giardiniera.
- It's spicy and tangy and probably what Aristotle was talking about when he coined the phrase "the whole is greater than the sum of the parts."
Cost: $10.50.
If you go: 2503 N. Delaware St.
- Open 10am to 8pm Monday-Friday, 10am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.
