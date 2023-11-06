37 mins ago - Food and Drink

Meatless Monday: Indy's best veggie sandwich

Grab chips and a drink at the counter to make it a meal. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

I've been sitting on this one for a while and tbh it's probably a little selfish because it's the best sandwich in the city.

  • Disagree? Change my mind. Please tell me about a better one (meat-free, obvi) and I'll be there.
  • Grilled cheese doesn't count. They're in a league of their own, but I will still take those recs please and thank you.

Where to go: Goose the Market. It's a butcher shop (stick with me), deli and small grocer.

What to order: The Gander, a vegan take on the shop's popular Batali and its three kinds of meat.

  • Goose's excellent sub-style bread — crunchy on the outside but still soft and chewy on the inside — is slathered with a spicy tomato sauce and filled with shredded vegan mozzarella and mayo, pickled onions and spicy giardiniera.
  • It's spicy and tangy and probably what Aristotle was talking about when he coined the phrase "the whole is greater than the sum of the parts."

Cost: $10.50.

If you go: 2503 N. Delaware St.

  • Open 10am to 8pm Monday-Friday, 10am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.
