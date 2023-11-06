Share on email (opens in new window)

Grab chips and a drink at the counter to make it a meal. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

I've been sitting on this one for a while and tbh it's probably a little selfish because it's the best sandwich in the city.

Disagree? Change my mind. Please tell me about a better one (meat-free, obvi) and I'll be there.

Grilled cheese doesn't count. They're in a league of their own, but I will still take those recs please and thank you.

Where to go: Goose the Market. It's a butcher shop (stick with me), deli and small grocer.

What to order: The Gander, a vegan take on the shop's popular Batali and its three kinds of meat.

Goose's excellent sub-style bread — crunchy on the outside but still soft and chewy on the inside — is slathered with a spicy tomato sauce and filled with shredded vegan mozzarella and mayo, pickled onions and spicy giardiniera.

It's spicy and tangy and probably what Aristotle was talking about when he coined the phrase "the whole is greater than the sum of the parts."

Cost: $10.50.

If you go: 2503 N. Delaware St.