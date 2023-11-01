Share on email (opens in new window)

One person's trash becomes a rescue pig's treat! Photos: Courtesy of Oinking Acres

Halloween is over, which means you've probably got some pumpkins that need to go.

Yes, but: Don't dump them in the trash!

Instead, donate them to the residents of Oinking Acres — a rescue for pigs and other farm animals in Brownsburg.

Why it matters: Since 2017, the rescue has taken in abused, neglected and unwanted potbellied pigs and other farm animals.

Over 500 pigs have been rescued and many have been placed in adoptive homes.

How it works: Pumpkins can be dropped off anytime.

Oinking Acres has a crate at the end of their drive labeled "pumpkin donations."

What they're saying: "They absolutely love pumpkins," according to the rescue.

Of note: No moldy, painted or bleached pumpkins, please!

Plus: If you'd rather have a pig of your own to feed pumpkins to, Oinking Acres has dozens up for adoption.