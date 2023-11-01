22 mins ago - Things to Do
A better way to get rid of your Halloween pumpkins
Halloween is over, which means you've probably got some pumpkins that need to go.
Yes, but: Don't dump them in the trash!
- Instead, donate them to the residents of Oinking Acres — a rescue for pigs and other farm animals in Brownsburg.
Why it matters: Since 2017, the rescue has taken in abused, neglected and unwanted potbellied pigs and other farm animals.
- Over 500 pigs have been rescued and many have been placed in adoptive homes.
How it works: Pumpkins can be dropped off anytime.
- Oinking Acres has a crate at the end of their drive labeled "pumpkin donations."
What they're saying: "They absolutely love pumpkins," according to the rescue.
Of note: No moldy, painted or bleached pumpkins, please!
Plus: If you'd rather have a pig of your own to feed pumpkins to, Oinking Acres has dozens up for adoption.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.