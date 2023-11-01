22 mins ago - Things to Do

A better way to get rid of your Halloween pumpkins

One person's trash becomes a rescue pig's treat! Photos: Courtesy of Oinking Acres

Halloween is over, which means you've probably got some pumpkins that need to go.

Yes, but: Don't dump them in the trash!

  • Instead, donate them to the residents of Oinking Acres — a rescue for pigs and other farm animals in Brownsburg.

Why it matters: Since 2017, the rescue has taken in abused, neglected and unwanted potbellied pigs and other farm animals.

  • Over 500 pigs have been rescued and many have been placed in adoptive homes.

How it works: Pumpkins can be dropped off anytime.

  • Oinking Acres has a crate at the end of their drive labeled "pumpkin donations."

What they're saying: "They absolutely love pumpkins," according to the rescue.

Of note: No moldy, painted or bleached pumpkins, please!

Plus: If you'd rather have a pig of your own to feed pumpkins to, Oinking Acres has dozens up for adoption.

