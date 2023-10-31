Data: ACT; Chart: Axios Visuals

At first glance, Indiana's graduating seniors performed better on the ACT college admissions exam than their counterparts across most of the U.S., according to data from the nonprofit that administers the test.

Yes, but: Only 8% of Hoosier seniors took the ACT in 2023, compared to 37% of seniors nationwide.

A decade ago, that figure was 40% in Indiana.

What's happening: Last year, Indiana began requiring high school students to take the SAT exam in grade 11 to meet state and federal accountability requirements, with the state covering the cost.

There's generally no need for students to take both exams, meaning those taking the ACT are likely college-bound students aiming to meet a particular admission requirement.

Zoom out: Nationwide, the class of 2023 had the worst ACT performance in more than three decades — an average composite score of 19.5.

Zoom in: By contrast, Indiana students had an average composite ACT score of 22.9 in 2023. That's up from 21.9 in 2014.

Of note: Low participation rates make comparing Indiana's scores to other states with higher participation rates difficult.

The other side: Because nearly all Hoosier juniors take the SAT, those scores give a more accurate look at how Indiana's high school students are faring academically.

The percentage of students who tested "college-ready" on the SAT exam this year dropped to 31%, compared to 33% last year.

The intrigue: Many colleges and universities have moved away from requiring standardized test scores for admission in recent years, moving toward test-blind or test-optional admission policies.